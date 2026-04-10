Game Day, Round 2, Game 1, Firebirds at Spitfires - 7:05 p.m.

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







WFCU Centre

Windsor, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Jacob Battaglia had two goals and three assists and Nathan Aspinall recorded two goals and two assists as the Firebirds cruised past the Owen Sound Attack, 6-1, in Game 4 on April 1 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, completing the opening round sweep.

35-3: Flint set a new OHL record for the most lopsided playoff series victory by outscoring the Owen Sound Attack a combined 35-3 across the four games. The Firebirds broke the record that had been held by the Belleville Bulls since 1998, when they swept the Peterborough Petes and outscored them 30-5 in the four games.

ALSO LOPSIDED: The Spitfires also dominated in the opening round as they swept the Guelph Storm and finished with a bang as they beat the Storm, 11-3 in the decisive Game 4. Windsor scored the second-most goals-per-game in the first round (5.25) and allowed the second fewest (1.25).

IN THE REGULAR SEASON: Flint and Windsor met six times during the regular season and split the series, 3-3-0-0. The Firebirds were 2-1-0-0 at the WFCU Centre and 1-2-0-0 at home at the Dort Financial Center. Flint won three of the final four meetings between the two after dropping each of the first two games against Windsor.

ALL OVER THE LEADERBOARD: Jacob Battaglia leads the OHL Playoffs with 15 points, leads the league with 10 assists and is tied for third with five goals. Nathan Aspinall is second with 13 points, second with six goals and tied for second with seven assists.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: The Firebirds and Spitfires have played once in the playoffs in the past. Windsor beat Flint in seven games in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint went 13-for-21 on the power play in the first round...Windsor was 14-for-14 in the penalty kill in the first round...the Firebirds swept a playoff series fir the first time in franchise history...Mason Vaccari leads the OHL Playoffs in both GAA (0.75) and save percentage (.974). Joey Costanzo is second in both categories with a 1.25 GAA and a .952 save percentage.

UP NEXT: Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is on Sunday afternoon in Windsor. Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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