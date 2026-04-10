Illia Shybinskyi to Represent Ukraine at 2026 IIHF World Championship Division I

Published on April 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







First-year winger Illia Shybsinskyi will represent the Ukraine at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. The Division I Group A tournament will be played in Poland from Saturday, May 2nd, until Friday, May 8th.

The 5'11, 172lb winger appeared in 60 games during his first season with the Storm, registering 44 points (19-25-44). The 18-year old from Kyiv, Ukraine, has represented his nation at the IIHF U18 World Championship twice and most recently at the IIHF U20 Worlds in December 2025, where he played 5 games, registering 7 points.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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