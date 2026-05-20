Storm to Host Draft Party on Friday, June 12th 2026

Published on May 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are excited to announce that they will be hosting a Draft Party on Friday, June 12th from 6:30pm-10:00pm at Montana's BBQ & Bar in Guelph. Join play-by-play commentator Ryan Drury and representatives from the Guelph Storm as the team gets set to welcome the 2026 draft class.

A raffle ticket will be given to each fan attending the event, as the first round pick rings in, Storm staff will randomly select a ticket for the chance to win a commemorative stick signed by the 2025/2026 team.

Montana's kitchen will be open and available for orders, but as a special thank you to fans, the team has arranged for appetizers of nachos and spinach dip to be delivered to each table of four guests.

Please call Montana's BBQ & Bar, (519) 766-1549, to confirm your party number. All other seating will be first come, first serve. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Relations and Social Media Coordinator Lisa Della Mattia, [email protected]

The OHL Priority Selection will be held over the course of two days, with Round 1 taking place beginning at 7:00pm on Friday, June 12th. The proceeding rounds continue on Saturday, June 13th starting at 9:00am with Rounds 2-15.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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