Bulldogs Sign USHL Standout & UMass Commit Jason Musa

Published on May 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of UMass commit, Jason Musa from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders to a Standard Players Agreement.

Musa, an Estero, FL product, arrives in Brantford following two highly productive seasons in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Following a dominant 2023-24 season split between Trinity-Pawling Prep School, where the gifted offensive forward posted 17 goals & 13 assists for 30 points in 25 games, & the Hartford Wolfpack 16U AAA program, posting an eyepopping 29 goals & 41 assists for 70 points in just 24 games, Musa moved to the USHL. Breaking in with a solid rookie season in 2024-25, collecting 25 points over 59 games, Musa broke out in a big way in 2025-26. Leading the Roughriders in assists & points, posting 25 goals & 31 assists for 56 points while skating to a plus-19 rating over 61 games, Musa thrived in a go to roll while excelling at both ends of the rink.

The younger brother of UMass star Jack Musa and UMass grad, now playing professionally in Europe, Joey Musa, Jason will be the first member of his family to skate in the Ontario Hockey League.

"I am very excited to sign with such a high-class organization." said Jason Musa "I can't wait to get up there, meet everybody, and play in front of the best atmosphere and fans in the OHL. I am very excited to get things started and get the Madhouse rocking come September!".

"Jason Musa is an elite player whose skill, hockey IQ, and natural goal scoring ability make him a dangerous player every time he touches the puck." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Jason's ability to create offense and finish plays adds a very dynamic element to our group. Jason is the type of player who helps elevate those around him, and his addition allows us to continue building toward our ultimate goal of hoisting the Robertson Cup."







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