Spirit Defenseman Levi Harper Wins 2026 Bobby Smith Trophy

Published on May 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday afternoon that Spirit defenseman Levi Harper is the 2026 Bobby Smith Trophy winner as the league's Scholastic Player of the Year. He follows Spirit alumni Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks) and Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets) as the third player in team history to win the award.

"We're so proud of the work that Levi put into his first season," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "To perform at such a high level on the ice while giving the same amount of attention to his schooling shows incredible maturity. He's impressed us all year and is a great example to the guys in our dressing room."

Harper's on-ice performance was more than enough to draw attention from across the league in his rookie season. Saginaw's third-round pick in 2025, Harper debuted in the team's season opener at the Soo with a goal and an assist. He would secure points in five of his first six OHL games (2G-4A-6P) and was an immediate fixture on the Spirit blueline.

Harper rode a seven-game scoring streak into November and was named the OHL's Rookie of the Week after U.S. Thanksgiving. An assist against the Sarnia Sting on January 30th gave him 38 points on the season, breaking the Spirit rookie defenseman record of 37, set back in 2022-23 by Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames). His rookie season ended with 57 points (12G-45A) in 68 games, leading OHL rookie defensemen and placing him third among all first-year players.

"The OHL is filled with exceptional young athletes, and Levi has distinguished himself in a way that is truly impressive by excelling at the very highest level on the ice while also setting an exceptional standard in the classroom," said Spirit academic advisor Pam Moretuzzo. "I have had the opportunity to work with many dedicated student-athletes, but Levi's approach to education stands apart. He does not just fit in schoolwork around hockey, he prioritizes it with the same focus and professionalism he brings to the rink."

Harper graduated a full year early, completing his high school requirements by the end of 11th Grade. His academic schedule through the University of Nebraska High School was entirely college-preparatory coursework, including two university-level classes. Harper maintained a 3.856 GPA and was on the school's Honor Roll throughout his enrollment.

"I'm incredibly grateful to receive the Bobby Smith Trophy and humbled to join such a remarkable group of recipients," said Harper. "To be mentioned alongside high-end players who also prioritize setting a standard off the ice is truly an honor. Many thanks go to Pam Moretuzzo for her support and dedication as well. She was always very willing to help, and I am very grateful for her."

Harper has also represented the United States in international play. Before his OHL career, he captured gold at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Czechia and Slovakia. He finished the tournament with 4G-1A-5P in five games and the most goals of any defenseman. Harper also joined Team USA for the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship earlier this month in Slovakia.

The Bobby Smith Trophy is awarded annually to the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year who best combines high standards of play and academic excellence. The trophy is in honor of Bobby Smith, former Ottawa 67's star who exhibited the standard of excellence required by the award. Each team's nominee for the award becomes a member of the OHL Scholastic Team of the Year.

The Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club has provided family-friendly entertainment to the Great Lakes Bay Region for nearly a quarter century. Since 2002, the team has helped to develop hundreds of major junior hockey players on the ice, in the classroom, and in the community. More than 50 Spirit players, coaches, and staff have gone on to careers in the National Hockey League (NHL). Visit saginawspirit.com for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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