Forward Brody George Signs Standard Player Agreement in Saginaw

Published on May 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit have signed forward Brody George, GM Dave Drinkill reported Saturday morning. George was Saginaw's 15th round pick (295th) at the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

"We are excited to add Brody to our organization. We drafted him last year as re-entry player hoping he would come play in Saginaw once his time at the USNTDP was over, and here we are today," said Drinkill. "Brody is an extremely competitive, hardworking, skilled forward who plays the game at a high pace. His experience in the USHL and international play over the last two years will allow him to adjust easily into the OHL. We are looking forward to next season with the George family here in Saginaw."

From Johnstown, Penn., George is a left-shot forward standing in at 5'9", 170lbs. His 2025-2026 season was spent with the U.S. National U18 Team. George had 1G-6A-7P in 30 games with the NTDP, including an appearance at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge, AB.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity and am looking forward to the next chapter," said George.

George spent the 2024-2025 season with the USNTDP's U17 squad, with nine points (5G-4A) in 49 games. His minor hockey years were spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2026

Forward Brody George Signs Standard Player Agreement in Saginaw - Saginaw Spirit

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