London Knights Unveil Newly Renovated Locker Room
Published on May 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights officially unveiled their newly renovated locker room space, marking another major investment into the player experience and the championship culture that defines the organization.
Designed with a "mini NHL" professional-level atmosphere in mind, the upgraded space features a modern new look, enhanced player amenities and a layout built to support development, preparation and team unity. Every detail of the renovation was created to give Knights players an environment that reflects the pride and tradition of wearing the green and gold.
The locker room has always been the heartbeat of a hockey team. It is where friendships are built, leaders emerge and championship moments begin long before the puck drops. With this renovation, the Knights continue their commitment to providing players with one of the premier environments in junior hockey.
As organizations across the Ontario Hockey League continue to invest in their facilities, the Knights remain focused on raising the bar and delivering a first-class experience both on and off the ice.
The newly unveiled space represents more than just a renovation. It is a reflection of the culture, professionalism and standard that have become synonymous with the London Knights organization.
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