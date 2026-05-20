Otters' Assistant Coach Keenan Reynolds Becomes Youngest Head Coach in OHL History

Published on May 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Erie Otters are proud to congratulate Keenan Reynolds as he has been named the Head Coach of the Owen Sound Attack.

Reynolds joined the Otters coaching staff prior to the 2025-26 season and spent one season with the team overseeing the forward group and power play.

Working alongside Head Coach Kris Mallette, he would help to guide the development of forwards like Michael Dec and Tyler Cooper to incredibly successful seasons.

During his time in Erie, Reynolds was a fixture in the Erie youth hockey community, working closely with the Erie Youth Hockey Association leading weekly practices.

Reynolds will be the youngest Head Coach in the league and in league history after turning 28 in March.

Development is a key pillar of what the Erie Otters are about and seeing an assistant coach graduate to a head coach role within the league so quickly is an incredible feather in the cap of the organization.

General Manager Dave Brown spoke on the developmental success this is for the organization.

"We thank Keenan for his contributions to the Erie Otters," Brown said. "While we are disappointed to see him leave, this is an excellent opportunity and a significant step in his coaching career. We take pride in developing both players and staff who advance to key positions across the league. On behalf of the entire Erie Otters organization, we congratulate him on his appointment as Head Coach of the Owen Sound Attack and wish him continued success."

The Erie Otters thank Keenan Reynolds for his time in the Flagship City, congratulate him on his new role with the Owen Sound Attack and wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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