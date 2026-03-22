Dec Collects Four Points as Otters Drop Season Finale in Niagara

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







St. Catharines, Ontario - The Erie Otters would hit the road Sunday for the final game of the 2025-26 season as they would battle the Niagara IceDogs at the Meridian Centre. Off the back of their first win of the month, the Otters would look to use the momentum created to end the season on a high-note against their geographic rivals.

The game would begin with each team looking to get their game moving in the right direction and it would be the Otters who would do this in the early moments. It would take just under five minutes for Michael Dec (27) to find the back of the net for his first goal for Erie since his return Saturday and giving Erie the first goal in the game on back-to-back nights and a 1-0 lead. The Otters would keep this pressure on for the opening moments of the contest before Niagara would start to grow into the contest. It would take them until the second half of the frame to get on the board but it would be a familiar face in Riley Patterson (39) striking for the home team to to tie the game at 1-1. It would take just over 90 seconds for Niagara to score again as this time it would be Ivan Galiyanov (4) to strike and give the IceDogs a 2-1 lead. Erie would have one power play in the first but would not be able to strike. Niagara would carry 1:19 of power play time into the second period as they would hold a 2-1 lead. Shots on goal would favor the IceDogs 11-10.

The second period would begin with the IceDogs on the power play with Erie hoping to kill it off and build momentum heading into the rest of the period and would be able to. The two teams would then trade chances throughout most of the rest of the second with each team hoping for the big goal to put them further ahead for the IceDogs and the Otters hoping to tie the game. It would be the visitors to score the next goal as Michael Dec ([2], 29) would finish a beautiful back-door feed to score his second of the game and tie the game at 2-2. The contest would not be tied for long as Niagara would push back just after the Erie goal. Not even a minute later, Jakub Chromiak (12) would strike in his final OHL regular season game to give Niagara a 3-2 lead. The remainder of the period would see the Otters push back but not be able to find the tying goal heading into the third period as the IceDogs would hold a 3-2 advantage heading into the final 20 minutes of play. The Otters would out-shoot the IceDogs 22-20 after 40 minutes.

The third period would begin with the Otters on the front foot, looking to tie the game back up. It would take just 41 seconds to do so as the Otters would find the back of the net with Andrew Kuzma (20) striking to make it a 3-3 game. The intensity would pick up from there as each team would jockey for position. It would take nearly eight minutes for the next goal to be scored and it would be the home team to do it as Riley Patterson ([2], 40) would score his second of the game to restore a 4-3 lead for Niagara. Erie would not be down for long however as under a minute later, Ulysses Lombardi (6) would score to get the Otters back to even at 4-4. Just under two minutes later, the Otters would strike again, this time, Tyler Cooper (PPG, 11) would score on the power play as Erie would take a 5-4 lead. Just over two minutes later, the IceDogs would answer as Judd Knauft (2) would strike to make it a 5-5 game. The remainder of the contest would play out evenly and overtime would be the end result with the contest knotted at 5-5. Shots on goal after 60 minutes of play would see Erie out-shoot Niagara 36-31.

In overtime, each team would have a couple of looks in the opening moments but defense and possession was the name of the game. Later in OT, Dec would find himself on a breakaway with the game on his stick but was hauled down from behind and Niagara broke the other way. The IceDogs would find the game winner here as Ethan Czata (GWG, 25) would be the OT hero as the IceDogs would win by a final of 6-5. Final shots would favor Niagara 39-38.

This concludes the Erie Otters 2025-26 regular season schedule. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now! For more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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