Colts Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Niagara

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs opened with a tight, physical first period, with both teams limiting chances to the perimeter.

Barrie generated early momentum with two power plays and steady offensive pressure, while Gabriel Eliasson set the tone physically in front of the net. Ben Hrebik delivered a key save on a goal-line scramble to keep the game scoreless, and although Will Schneid appeared to tip in the opener, the play was overturned for offside. The period closed 0-0 with Barrie holding a slight edge in shots.

Niagara broke through just 25 seconds into the second, but the Colts responded quickly. Brad Gardiner tied the game on a power-play one-timer before Ben Wilmott gave Barrie the lead, finishing a rebound off a strong rush. The IceDogs answered on a 5-on-3 to even things at two, despite Barrie controlling much of the period and carrying the shot advantage.

The third period was dominated by the Colts, who outshot Niagara 22-3 and applied sustained pressure throughout. Barrie was denied multiple times at the crease, including a goal-line save on Wilmott, and had a late go-ahead goal overturned for offside after a clean passing play. With the game tied 2-2 after regulation and shots heavily in Barrie's favour, Niagara capitalized early in overtime, as Ryerson Edgar finished off a turnover to secure a 3-2 IceDogs win.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

Colts Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Niagara - Barrie Colts

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