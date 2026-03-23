Spitfires Win the West Division Bumbacco Trophy

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires are once again kings of the West.

With Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Soo Greyhounds, the Spitfires officially clinched the West Division title-marking their fourth division championship in the past five seasons. It's another benchmark in what has become one of the Ontario Hockey League's most consistent and competitive programs.

Windsor's success this year has been built on a potent combination of high-end offensive production and reliable depth throughout the lineup. Led by standout performances from players like Liam Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo, the Spitfires have consistently found ways to generate offense in key moments while maintaining composure in tight games. Their ability to control pace and capitalize on chances has made them a difficult matchup for opponents all season long.

Beyond the scoresheet, Windsor's identity has been defined by structure, discipline, and timely goaltending-traits that tend to translate well into playoff success. As the regular season closes, the Spitfires enter the postseason not just as division champions, but as a team with legitimate championship aspirations.

First Round Preview: Spitfires vs. Storm

Awaiting Windsor in the opening round are the Guelph Storm, a team that may not carry the same regular-season pedigree but has a reputation for being a tough out when the games matter most.

Guelph brings a hardworking, physical style that can disrupt rhythm and force mistakes. They thrive in grinding, low-margin games and will look to slow Windsor's speed through the neutral zone while establishing a heavy forecheck. If the Storm can dictate that style early in the series, they could make things uncomfortable for the division champs.

For Windsor, the key will be sticking to their identity. Their depth scoring and puck movement should give them an edge, particularly over a seven-game series where talent and execution tend to win out. Special teams could also prove to be a deciding factor-if the Spitfires' power play finds its rhythm, it may tilt the series heavily in their favor.

Another storyline to watch will be how Windsor handles the pressure of expectation. As division champions, they'll be the team everyone is chasing, and managing those moments-especially on home ice-will be critical.

Schedule:

Round #1 - March 26th - April 7th

Windsor vs Guelph

Game #1 @ Windsor Thursday March 26th 7:05pm

Game #2 @ Windsor Saturday March 28th 7:05pm (doors open at 5:30pm)

Game #3 @ Guelph Tuesday March 31st 6:30pm

Game #4 @ Guelph Thursday April 2nd 7:07pm

*Game #5 @ Windsor Saturday April 4th 7:05pm (doors open at 5:30pm)

*Game #6 @ Guelph Monday April 6th 6:30pm

*Game #7 @ Windsor Tuesday April 7th 7:05pm

*if necessary







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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