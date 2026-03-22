Colts Honour Overage Players Gardiner, Crombie, and Zebeski

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts held a special on-ice ceremony to celebrate the careers of their graduating overage players - Brad Gardiner, Calvin Crombie, and Mason Zebeski - recognizing their impact on the team and the Ontario Hockey League as they move on in their hockey careers. Each player was met on the ice and presented with their jersey, alongside family members, to celebrate their Ontario Hockey League careers and contributions to the Colts organization.

Brad Gardiner spent two impactful seasons with the Colts, now wearing an alternate captain's "A" on his jersey and serving as a leader both on and off the ice. Over 321 OHL games, Gardiner has recorded 87 goals, 111 assists, and 198 points, but it's his professionalism, consistency, and leadership in Barrie that truly stand out. Brad set the tone every day, mentoring younger players and showing what it means to wear the Barrie jersey. His energy, focus, and dedication made him a teammate that everyone could rely on, leaving a lasting legacy in the locker room.

Calvin Crombie, acquired from Brantford before the season, brought a steady, reliable presence to the Colts' lineup with his smart, detail-oriented game. Across 175 OHL games, Crombie recorded 31 goals and 61 assists for 92 points, contributing in all situations while providing a veteran presence for a young roster. Calm under pressure and dependable night in and night out, Crombie's consistency and professionalism helped stabilize the lineup throughout the season. His experience and leadership in the locker room made a lasting impact, serving as a trusted voice and example for younger players as they continued to develop.

Mason Zebeski has always been one to light up the ice with his energy and competitive fire. Across 246 OHL games, Zebeski recorded 62 goals, 62 assists, and 124 points, but it's his personality, grit, and willingness to do the hard work that defined his time in Barrie. Mason brought a physical edge and a spark that teammates fed off every shift, always leading by example and never shying away from a battle. His competitive spirit and infectious passion made him a fan favourite and a key presence in the locker room throughout his OHL journey.

The Barrie Colts would like to thank our overage players - Brad Gardiner, Calvin Crombie, and Mason Zebeski - for their dedication, leadership, and commitment to the organization. Their impact on and off the ice has helped shape our team, and we wish them nothing but success as they move forward in the next chapter of their hockey careers.







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