Generals Close 2026 Season at Home against Petes

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals get set for the final game of their 2025/26 regular season as they host their archrivals, the Peterborough Petes.

After a strong showing against the Ottawa 67's Friday night with a 4-3 victory, the Gens hope to close out their season with two straight wins against East Division Opponents.

Onni Kalto did it all offensively in Friday's victory with a natural hat trick and four total points, while Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski each tallied three points as well.

Peterborough, meanwhile, has hopes of doing damage in this year's playoffs after a couple of rebuilding years with a talented and hard-working core led by Adam Novotny and Kieron Walton among others.

The Petes have already clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs Friday night and will take on the North Bay Battalion in the first round of the playoffs.

Peterborough has the upper-hand in the season-series with four wins in seven games over Oshawa, but the Generals have taken the last two head-to-head - once on home ice 8-4, and also just over a week ago on the road 3-2.

In tonight's season finale, keep an eye out for, Leo Laschon, who has been a solid two-way defender all year for Oshawa. The Gens' tenth-round selection out of Pittsburgh, PA this past year has worked his way up in the d-pairings throughout the season thanks to his terrific staking and on-ice awareness.

For the Petes, look out for their captain Carson Cameron, who is a solid defender in his own right thanks to his fight both in the corners and defending the blue line. The Bobcaygeon, ON product and former first rounder of the Petes has tallied at least 20 points in his first three OHL seasons.

The puck drops at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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