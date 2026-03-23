Spitfires Clinch 4th West Division Title in 5 Seasons vs. Greyhounds.

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires picked up a key road victory on Sunday night, defeating the Soo Greyhounds 5-3 at GFL Memorial Gardens.

With the win, the Spitfires clinched their fourth West Division title in the last five seasons, continuing an impressive run of consistency atop the division.

Windsor came out with a strong start, jumping ahead 2-1 with goals from Greentree and Nesbitt after the opening period and carrying that momentum into the middle frame. The Spitfires added another in the second to take a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes before pulling away with a pair of third-period goals to secure the win.

The offence was spread throughout the lineup, with five different goal scorers contributing in a balanced attack. Windsor's ability to generate pressure off the rush and capitalize on key chances proved to be the difference, particularly late in the third period as they extended their lead.

The Greyhounds pushed back with a third-period goal to make things interesting, but the Spitfires stayed composed defensively and closed things out, adding insurance to seal the 5-3 final.

Between the pipes, Costanzo put in a steady performance, turning aside key chances at crucial moments, especially during a late push from Soo.

But the scoreline was almost secondary. With the win, the Windsor Spitfires are the 2026 West Division champions, securing first place on the final day of the regular season - their fourth division title in the past five years. The club had won back-to-back West Division titles in 2022 and 2023 before a difficult 2023-24 campaign, then rebounded to claim the title again last season, and now they've done it once more. The Spits were solid down the stretch, collecting points in 10 of their final 11 games.

For overage goaltender Joey Costanzo, the afternoon carried personal significance too. The win ended his OHL regular season career with him among the winningest goaltenders in league history, finishing with 107 victories.

Stars of the Game: Jack Nesbitt (Windsor, 3 goals, 2 assists), Travis Hayes (Soo, 1 goal, 1 assist), Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor, 1 goal, 3 assists).







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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