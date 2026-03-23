Spitfires Fall 3-2 in a Shootout to London

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires showed resilience to battle back and earn a point, but ultimately fell 3-2 in a shootout to the London Knights on March 20 at Canada Life Place.

After a scoreless opening period, the Knights struck twice in the second to take a 2-0 lead and put Windsor on their heels. The Spitfires responded before the intermission, cutting the deficit in half on the power play as Jack Nesbitt netted his 22nd goal of the season, finishing a setup from Anthony Cristoforo and Jakub Fibigr to shift momentum heading into the third.

Windsor carried that push into the final frame, generating sustained pressure and outshooting London as they searched for the equalizer. Their persistence paid off late in regulation, when Liam Greentree buried his 37th goal of the season with just under two minutes remaining, again assisted by Cristoforo and Fibigr, to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime.

Neither side could find the winner in the extra frame, sending the game to a shootout. The Knights ultimately came out on top, securing the extra point after a strong performance from their goaltender, who turned aside 40 shots through regulation and overtime before shutting the door in the shootout.

Despite the result, the Spitfires showed character in erasing a two-goal deficit on the road and picking up a valuable point as the Spitfires head to the Soo with a Division title on the line.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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