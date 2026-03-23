Rooyakkers Scores, Adds Assist in Debut as Petes Win in Oshawa

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Brennan Faulkner of the Peterborough Petes

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: RCAH Sports) Brennan Faulkner of the Peterborough Petes(Peterborough Petes, Credit: RCAH Sports)

(Oshawa, ON) - On Sunday, March 22, the Peterborough Petes wrapped up their 2025-26 regular season in Oshawa for a battle with the rival Oshawa Generals. The Petes won the game by a score 7-3, winning the season series five games to three.

Brandt Rooyakkers led the way for the Petes in his OHL debut, scoring his first OHL goal on his first shot and picking up an assist. Kieron Walton (1G, 1A) scored his 40th goal of the season, becoming the first Pete to hit the mark since Avery Hayes in 2022-23. Brennan Faulkner scored twice in his final regular season game, while Matthew Perreault (1G, 2A) and Aiden Young (3A) had three points each. Calum Hartnell (1G, 1A) and Brett Hammond (2A) also had two point nights, with Leon Kolarik (goal), Gerry DiCunzolo, Carson Cameron, Adam Levac, and Luis Sturgeon (first OHL point) grabbing a point each. Masen Johnston got the win in net, stopping 30/33.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Oshawa Goal (:18) - Onni Kalto (21), Assists - Leo Laschon (10), Isaac Gravelle (1)

Peterborough Goal (2:13) - Brandt Rooyakkers (1 - first career goal), Assists - Calum Hartnell (8), Brett Hammond (7)

Peterborough Goal (4:28) - Brennan Faulkner (28), Assists - Matthew Perreault (24), Aiden Young (33)

Peterborough Goal (6:12) - Leon Kolarik (19), Assists - Gerry DiCunzolo (9), Carson Cameron (14)

Peterborough Goal (6:53) - Calum Hartnell (3), Assists - Kieron Walton (48), Adam Levac (28)

Peterborough Goal (12:34) - Matthew Perreault (5), Assists - Brandt Rooyakkers (1), Brett Hammond (8)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

Oshawa Goal (3:33) - Rowen Sang (5), Assist - Leo Laschon (11)

Peterborough Goal (8:11) PP - Kieron Walton (40), Assists - Matthew Perreault (25), Aiden Young (34)

Oshawa Goal (17:05) - Harrison Franssen (24), Assists - Brooks Rogowski (27), Lucas Moore (23)

Peterborough Goal (17:26) - Brennan Faulkner (29), Assists - Aiden Young (35), Luis Sturgeon (1 - first career point)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 26 when they begin their 2026 OHL playoff round 1 series against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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