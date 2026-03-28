Walton the Overtime Hero as Petes Take Game 2

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes' Brennan Faulkner and North Bay Battalion's Ryder Carey on game night

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes' Brennan Faulkner and North Bay Battalion's Ryder Carey on game night(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

Peterborough, ON - On Friday, March 27, the Peterborough Petes hosted the North Bay Battalion for Game 2 of their first round OHL Playoff series. Kieron Walton played the hero once again, scoring just under 14 minutes into overtime to give Peterborough a 4-3 win and tie the series at 1-1.

Walton's overtime goal not only got the win for the Petes, but also came with another win for the community. Thanks to the OHL Heroes Program, a $2000 donation was made to Marentette's Mission, a Community initiative started by Petes defenceman Thanasi Marentette. To learn more about the OHL Heroes Program, click here.

Brennan Faulkner, Braydon McCallum, and Walton each had a goal and an assist in the game, while Adam Levac picked up two assists. Francis Parish scored, with Calum Hartnell, Aiden Young, and Grayden Strohack grabbing an assist each. Easton Rye stopped 40/43, collecting his first career playoff win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (2:24) - Francis Parish (1), Assists - Calum Hartnell (1), Brennan Faulkner (1)

North Bay Goal (5:48) - Cam Warren (1), Assist - Nolan Laird (2)

Peterborough Goal (11:39) - Brennan Faulkner (1), Assists - Aiden Young (1), Grayden Strohack (1)

Peterborough Goal (16:26) - Braydon McCallum (1), Assists - Adam Levac (1), Kieron Walton (1)

North Bay Goal (17:00) - Ryder Carey (1), Unassisted

Second Period:

North Bay Goal (18:55) - Kent Greer (1), Assists - Kaden Pitre (1), Ethan Procyszyn (1)

Third Period:

No Score

Overtime Period:

Peterborough Goal (13:54) - Kieron Walton (1), Assists - Braydon McCallum (1), Adam Levac (2)

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, March 9 when they travel to North Bay for Game 3 of their first round OHL playoff series. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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