The Road Ahead: Round 1 - Sudbury

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The 2025-26 season has been one to remember for the Brantford Bulldogs. A blazing start to kick off the year laid out the blueprints for the Bulldogs, and they haven't looked back since.

A win last week in their last home game of the year officially secured them the #1 seed in the OHL, coming in a 6-5 thriller over the North Bay Battalion, which also saw Jake O'Brien surpass Patrick Thomas for the most points in Bulldogs' franchise history.

The Hamilton Spectator Trophy has been secured, but Brantford's season is far from finished. With the playoffs beginning this week, the road to the J. Ross Robertson Cup begins for the Bulldogs, with their first round opponent being Eastern Conference's 8th-seeded

Sudbury Wolves.

Storylines to watch:

The Bulldogs swept the season series against the Wolves, winning all four matchups between the two teams. Their most recent game came just a few weeks on March 12th, which saw Brantford take a 4-0 win in Sudbury, led by David Egorov's 26-save shutout.

The scores from the season series were as follows:

September 27 - Sudbury 2 @ Brantford 7

October 10 - Sudbury 0 @ Brantford 6

January 23 - Brantford 5 @ Sudbury 4 (OT)

March 13 - Brantford 4 @ Sudbury 0

This series also marks the first time ever that Brantford and Sudbury are facing off in the playoffs.

The stage is set, it's now or never, and both teams are hungry to move on to round two.

It will be a dogfight, but this first-round matchup will be nothing short of thrilling. Brantford hosts game one this Friday, March 27th at the TD Civic Centre.

The series schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, March 27th at Brantford, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 29th at Brantford, 4:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31st at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2nd at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 4th at Brantford, 7:00pm (if needed)

Game 6 - Monday, April 6th at Sudbury, 7:05pm (if needed)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7th at Brantford, 7:00pm (if needed)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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