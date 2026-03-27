Round One Series Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Saginaw Spirit

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers open their chase for the Ross Robertson Cup with a first-round matchup with the Saginaw Spirit. The best-of-seven series gets underway Friday, March 27th at The Aud. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The opening round is presented by Tim Horton's.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak (Channel's to Vary)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Friday, March 27th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, March 29th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, March 31st at Saginaw, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, April 2nd at Saginaw, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 3rd at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 6: Monday, April 6th at Saginaw, 7:05 p.m.*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 7th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

(*If necessary, Rangers home game is bolded)

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season:

The Rangers and Spirit met four times during the 2025-26 regular season, with Kitchener coming out on top in all four matchups, including two wins on the road. Three of those victories came in regulation, each by a margin of at least two goals, while the lone remaining game was decided in a shootout. The Rangers were dominant offensively, outscoring Saginaw 20-11 across the season series. Their last regular season meeting came on Friday, January 16th, when the Rangers secured a 7-4 win at the Aud. Heading into the playoffs, both teams showed solid form down the stretch. The Rangers went 7-2-1-0 over their final 10 regular-season games, while the Spirit posted a 5-4-1-0 record.

Playoff History:

This playoff series marks the eleventh-straight postseason appearance for the Rangers, while the Spirit are back in the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Last season, Kitchener opened the 2025 OHL playoffs with a dominant first round defeating the Flint Firebirds in five games. They followed that up with a historical comeback against the Windsor Spitfires, erasing a 3-0 series deficit and winning game seven in overtime. For the second straight year, the Rangers ran into the eventual J. Ross Robertson Cup champions, the London Knights, and were eliminated in four games, ending their playoff run in the third round.

Saginaw, meanwhile, faced the Erie Otters in the opening round and were swept in four games.

This year's opening-round series between Kitchener and Saginaw marks their first postseason encounter since 2010 in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Playoffs. That series also took place in the opening round with Kitchener as the three-seed and Saginaw as the six-seed and saw the Blueshirts win in six games.

Regular Season Special Teams:

Kitchener

Overall Power Play: 4th in the OHL at 26.1%

Home Power Play: 2nd in the OHL at 29.5%

Overall Penalty Kill: 2nd in the OHL at 81.1%

Home Penalty Kill: 4th in the OHL at 82.4%

Saginaw

Overall Power Play: 5th in the OHL at 25.7%

Away Power Play: 2nd in the OHL at 30.6%

Overall Penalty Kill: 17th in the OHL at 75.2%

Away Penalty Kill: 9th in the OHL at 77.5%

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (48-14-4-2)

First in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

Rangers Roster:

The Rangers reached the 100-point mark for just the fifth time in franchise history and reached that milestone in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. The club finished second in the league in points (101), win percentage (.743), and goals against (179). The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

Rangers to Watch:

All eyes will be on Jack Pridham, who led the Rangers in both goals and points during the regular season, setting new career highs with 46 goals, 44 assists, and 90 points. Pridham heads into the postseason red hot, putting up nine points (7G, 2A) over his last six games. The forward has proven he can produce in the playoffs, recording 13 points in 16 career postseason games. Against Saginaw this season, he was especially effective, tallying nine points (7G, 2A) in four games and scoring in three of those matchups.

On the backend, Cameron Reid has been a key piece in his third season. He led all Rangers defensemen with 15 goals, 41 assists, and 56 points, while also topping the team in power play assists (24) and plus/minus (+25). His 56-point campaign ranked 10th among OHL defencemen. Reid brings playoff experience as well, appearing in 24 postseason games over the past two years, registering ten assists. He closed out the 2025-26 regular season strong with six points in his final six games and added four points in three meetings against Saginaw.

Goaltending:

Kirsch

Christian Kirsch has been a steadying force all season for the Kitchener Rangers. The San Jose Sharks prospect notched a 27-10-2-1 record, with a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .899 save percentage across 41 games in his rookie season. He was the top ranked goal in goals saved above expected (25.7), ten more than the next closest goaltender. Kirsch now heads into his first OHL playoffs.

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (26-34-4-4)

Seventh in the Western Conference, 15th in the OHL

Spirit Roster:

Saginaw claimed the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 26-34-4-4 record, good for 60 points. Saginaw won the Memorial cup just a few years ago and has had a lot of turnover since then. Just one player remains from that team. James Guo. The Spirit have one active player drafted to the NHL. Jacob Cloutier (Winnipeg Jets) was selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Spirit to Watch:

Nikita Klepov wrapped up an impressive rookie season with Saginaw, finishing strong with 10 points (2G, 8A) over his final six games heading into his first OHL Playoffs. He emerged as a key offensive driver for the Spirit, leading the team in points (97), while also tying for the team lead in goals (37) and game-winning goals (5). Klepov ranks second in assists (60) and lead the Spirit in first goals (5), showing his ability to set the tone early in games. Against Kitchener this season, he registered five points (2G, 3A) in four matchups, making him a player to watch in this opening-round series.

Egor Barabanov is ranked as high as 42nd amongst North American skaters in this year's upcoming draft by NHL Central Scouting. The 19 year old had a breakout first year in the OHL as he finished 4th in the league with 91 points scoring 28 goals and having 63 assists adding to the lethal top line for Saginaw.

On the blue line, James Guo closed out the regular season in strong form, collecting seven points (2G, 5A) over his final six games, including a standout five-point performance. Now in his fifth OHL season since 2021-22, and third full campaign with Saginaw, Guo continues to develop offensively, finishing the year with 39 points (8G, 31A), doubling his production earlier in his career. He gained his first playoff experience in 2023 and has recorded three assists in 24 postseason games. Guo also added two assists against Kitchener this season.

Goaltending:

Shurygin

Stepan Shurygin carried the bulk on the workload for Saginaw, appearing in 59 games during the regular season. He finished with a 24-27-3-4 record, a 3.79 goals-against average, and a .888 save percentage. This postseason will mark his first appearance in the OHL Playoffs.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Games played in Kitchener will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After the Rangers open the OHL Playoffs on home ice for Game 1 on Friday, March 27th, they'll wrap up the weekend on Sunday, March 29th, for Game 2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The club will then head to Saginaw for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, March 31st and Thursday, April 2nd, at Dow Event Center.







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