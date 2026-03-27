Spitfires Take Game 1 by Storm

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires put together a complete effort on home ice, using timely scoring and steady play to secure a 4-0 victory.

Windsor didn't take long to get on the board, striking just 1:59 into the opening period. Nathan Gaymes opened the scoring with an even-strength marker, finishing off a setup from Pharand and Woodall to give the Spitfires an early 1-0 lead.

The Spits carried that momentum into the second period, where Ethan Garden doubled the advantage at 4:08. Garden capitalized at even strength off a strong passing play from McLaughlin and Villeneuve, extending Windsor's lead to 2-0.

In the third period, Windsor pulled away. Jakub Fibigr made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 4:42, blasting home a feed from Greentree and Woodall. The goal gave the Spitfires full control and took any remaining momentum away from their opponents.

Liam Greentree capped off the night at 14:34 of the third period, finishing a play set up by Garden at even strength to make it 4-0 and seal the win.

With contributions up and down the lineup and a strong defensive effort to preserve the shutout, the Spitfires delivered a complete performance in front of their home crowd. Game 2 Happens Saturday at The WFCU Centre at 7:05PM







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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