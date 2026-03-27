Series HQ: Kitchener Rangers vs. Saginaw Spirit

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







(1) Kitchener Rangers (47-14-5-2) vs. (8) Saginaw Spirit (26-34-4-4)

For the better part of six seasons, the Midwest Division has belonged to the London Knights, but that has changed. The Kitchener Rangers dethroned the reigning Memorial Cup champions this season, claiming their first Holody Trophy since a non-London team last won it back in 2018. Now, with the division title secured and the top seed in the Western Conference in hand, the Rangers open the playoffs against the eighth-seeded Saginaw Spirit, a young and offensively gifted club that will need to pull off something special to advance.

While the regular-season series offers little encouragement for Saginaw, as Kitchener swept all four meetings, two of the four games were decided by a single goal, including a shootout win in December. But as any playoff hockey fan knows, the regular season means very little once the calendar flips to late March.

Kitchener Rangers

This is a Kitchener team on a mission. Under head coach Jussi Ahokas, the Rangers are enjoying their third consecutive 40-win season, and with the franchise's fifth OHL championship and first since 2008 firmly in their sights, there is an extra edge to this group. That fire was further stoked when Kitchener lost out on hosting the 2027 Memorial Cup, adding another layer of motivation to an already hungry dressing room. Additionally, the Rangers will enjoy home-ice advantage for the opening games of the series, and with a 13-1 record in their last 14 home games, they know that playing in front of R-Town is not easy for any opponent.

Leading the charge is one of the deepest collections of overage talent in the league. Jack Pridham has put together a 90-point season, Dylan Edwards has contributed 87, and Matthew Andonovski, who had a brief stint in the AHL, rounds out a trio of overagers that would be the envy of any program in the OHL.

And the trade deadline only made Kitchener more dangerous. The Rangers added Sam O'Reilly and Jared Woolley, both acquired from London, in moves that sent a clear message about their intentions. O'Reilly in particular has fit in seamlessly, and alongside Pridham, the two have combined for 13 of the team's staggering 19 shorthanded goals this season. That number demands attention, and opposing powerplay units will have to be on high alert every time Kitchener skates a man down.

Christian Humphreys has also been a standout contributor, posting 81 points over 57 games and providing the Rangers with yet another legitimate offensive threat from a roster that seemingly has no weak links.

Between the pipes, Kitchener lost the reigning OHL Overager and Goaltender of the Year in Jackson Parsons heading into the season, leaving a significant void to fill. The club has turned to import goaltender Christian Kirsch, and while his numbers have not been entirely lights out, they have done enough to keep the Rangers atop the standings all season long.

Saginaw Spirit

The Spirit arrive as the eighth seed, but do not let the record fool you into dismissing what this young Saginaw roster is capable of offensively. The Spirit boast the OHL's leading scorer in Nikita Klepov, whose 97-point season has been nothing short of spectacular. Right behind him is linemate Egor Barbanov with 91 points, and Dima Zhilkin adds another 75, giving Saginaw one of the most potent top-three offensive weapons of any team in the playoffs.

On the blue line, rookie defenceman Levi Harper etched his name into the franchise record books this season, setting a new Saginaw record for points by a rookie defenceman. That kind of production from a first-year player on the backend bodes well for the future of this program.

In goal, first-year netminder Stepan Shurygin's raw numbers may not jump off the page, but context matters. Shurygin appeared in 59 of Saginaw's 68 games and faced more shots than any other goaltender in the league by nearly 100. He has been tested relentlessly all season long, and that workload and experience could prove valuable when the pressure of the playoffs arrives.

For Saginaw to have any realistic chance in this series, they will need secondary contributors to step up alongside their top three scorers, and they will almost certainly need to strike first. If the Spirit can get on the board early and exploit Kirsch, who is notoriously vulnerable to the opening goal, they have the offensive firepower to keep themselves in games. But whether they can sustain that over the course of a full series against this Rangers roster is another question entirely.

Kitchener is built like a championship contender, and they know it. The depth of their overage core, the addition of O'Reilly at the deadline and the league's most dangerous shorthanded attack make the Rangers the team to beat in the Eastern Conference and arguably in the entire league.

Saginaw counters with the OHL's leading scorer, a dynamic one-two punch at the top of their lineup, and a goaltender who has seen more rubber this season than anyone in the league. They are young, they are skilled, and they have nothing to lose.

But the season series tells a clear story, and Kitchener's combination of experience, depth, and motivation makes them a very difficult team to beat four times. The Rangers enter the playoffs hungry, focused, and with unfinished business on their minds. And Saginaw will need everything to go right to pull off the upset, but the offensive talent is there to at least make Kitchener earn it.

Series Schedule:

* if needed

Game 1 - Friday, March 27 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 29 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31 at Saginaw, 7:05pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2 at Saginaw, 7:05pm

Game 5 - Friday, April 3 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Monday, April 6 at Saginaw, 7:05pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Season Series:

Kitchener wins 4-0

Oct. 11 - KIT 3 at SAG 1

Nov. 7 - SAG 2 at KIT 5

Dec. 13 - KIT 5 at SAG 4 - SO

Jan. 16 - SAG 4 at KIT 7

Playoff History:

This marks the second time that Kitchener and Saginaw have met in the OHL Playoffs.

2010 KIT def. SAG 4-2 - First Round.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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