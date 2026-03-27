Colts Take Game 1 with 4-1 Win over Niagara

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts strongly opened their first-round playoff series on March 26, earning a 4-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs on home ice.

Barrie established their presence early with a more physical and structured approach, setting the tone in a tightly played first period. While both teams limited quality chances, the Colts generated momentum through their forecheck and defensive discipline, edging Niagara 11-10 in shots after 20 minutes. The game opened up in the second period, beginning with a momentum-shifting hit from Evan Passmore. Goaltender Ben Hrebik followed with a key save on a Niagara breakaway opportunity to keep the game scoreless.

The Colts capitalized shortly after on the power play, as Cole Beaudoin fired a shot from the point into the top corner to give Barrie a 1-0 lead. Continued pressure paid off again when Parker von Richter found a loose puck in front and buried a backhand to extend the lead to 2-0.

Niagara responded late in the period, cutting the deficit to 2-1, but Barrie maintained control, outshooting the IceDogs 17-6 in the frame.

In the third, the Colts carried their momentum forward, generating several early chances while limiting Niagara's opportunities. Hrebik delivered one of the game's defining moments with a breakaway stop to preserve the lead.

Barrie added insurance midway through the period, as Teague Vader scored from the point through traffic following strong work down low. With Niagara pushing and their goaltender pulled, Ben Wilmott sealed the victory with an empty-net goal to make it 4-1. The Colts finished the game with a 39-24 advantage in shots, backed by a strong performance from Hrebik in goal.

Barrie now holds a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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