Frontenacs Open First Round Matchup against the 67's in Ottawa Tonight

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Ottawa, ON - As Vann Williamson said yesterday, it's like Christmas morning. The 2026 OHL Playoffs have finally arrived for the Kingston Frontenacs, and the black and gold are set to open their first round series tonight on the road against the Ottawa 67's. After the grind of a 68 game season, everything resets now. Every shift, every mistake, and every opportunity carries more weight as Kingston begins it's journey for 16 more wins.

There's no mystery between these two teams. After eight games between Kingston and Ottawa in the regular season served as a preview of what's to come, both sides will feel familiar with the other's tendencies. That familiarity raises the stakes. The details become sharper, the pace increases, and the margin for error shrinks. Kingston has shown all season long that they can compete with anyone when they play their game.

The Frontenacs enter this series with confidence in its group. Over the course of the season, the Frontenacs have proven they can generate offense in different ways while also tightening up defensively when needed. That balance will be critical against a structured Ottawa team, especially in a road environment where momentum can swing quickly. A strong, composed start will go a long way in setting the tone; not just for the night, but for the series as a whole.

Discipline and special teams are expected to play a major role over the course of the series. Playoff hockey often hinges on key moments, and capitalizing on the power play while staying sharp on the penalty kill could be the difference. The Frontenacs will want to keep things simple early, avoid unnecessary penalties, and put pressure on Ottawa's defense with a consistent forecheck.

Goaltending will also be front and center, as it so often is this time of year. A big performance between the pipes can tilt momentum instantly, particularly in a hostile road setting. The battle in the crease between Gavin Betts and Ryder Fetterolf will be a critical matchup as the series goes on.

Game one presents an immediate opportunity for the Frontenacs to make a statement. Stealing a win on the road would not only flip home ice advantage but also send a clear message about Kingston's intentions in this series. The intensity will be high from the opening faceoff, and the Frontenacs will need to be ready to match it shift for shift.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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