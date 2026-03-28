Rangers Use Four-Goal Third Period to Take Game 1 over the Spirit

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers on game night

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers on game night(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - It was a back-and-forth affair at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium as the Kitchener Rangers and Saginaw Spirit opened their best-of-seven opening round series. Kitchener led twice in the game, while Saginaw led three times. Christian Humphreys and the Kitchener Rangers took over the game in the third period which they entered trailing by a goal. Humphreys tied the game and 3-3, and then against at 4-4 for Kitchener's third power play goal of the game. Cameron Reid scored the game winning goal just 39 seconds after the Humphreys equalizer and would hold until an Andonovski insurance marker into the empty cage.

Christian Humphreys led the way offensively with a four-point night (2G, 2A), while Sam O'Reilly (2G, 1A) and Jack Pridham (3A) each recorded a three-point night in the win.

Attendance: 7,008

Scoring Summary:

First Period

SAG 0 - KIT 1 - PPG

10:13 Sam O'Reilly (1) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

Second Period

SAG 1 - KIT 1

0:59 Egor Barabanov (1) - Dimian Zhilkin, James Guo

SAG 2 - KIT 1

8:56 Dimian Zhilkin (1) - Levi Harper, Nikita Klepov

SAG 2 - KIT 2 - PPG

8:56 Sam O'Reilly (2) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

SAG 3 - KIT 2

19:14 Levi Harper (1) - Unassisted

Third Period

SAG 3 - KIT 3

4:30 Christian Humphreys (1) - Jack Pridham, Alexander Bilecki

SAG 4 - KIT 3

10:12 Dimian Zhilkin (2) - Egor Barabanov, Nikita Klepov

SAG 4 - KIT 4 - PPG

12:36 Christian Humphreys (2) - Cameron Reid, Sam O'Reilly

SAG 4 - KIT 5 - GWG

13:15 Cameron Reid (1) - Dyland Edwards, Carson Campbell

SAG 4 - KIT 6 - ENG

19:55 Matthew Andonovski (1) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SAG 25 - KIT 40

Power play: SAG 0/0 - KIT 3/3

FO%: SAG 40% - 60%

The Starting Goalies:

Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 34/39 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/25 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

After the Rangers open the OHL Playoffs on home ice for Game 1 on Friday, March 27th, they'll wrap up the weekend on Sunday, March 29th, for Game 2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The club will then head to Saginaw for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, March 31st and Thursday, April 2nd, at Dow Event Center.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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