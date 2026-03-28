Rangers Use Four-Goal Third Period to Take Game 1 over the Spirit
Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - It was a back-and-forth affair at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium as the Kitchener Rangers and Saginaw Spirit opened their best-of-seven opening round series. Kitchener led twice in the game, while Saginaw led three times. Christian Humphreys and the Kitchener Rangers took over the game in the third period which they entered trailing by a goal. Humphreys tied the game and 3-3, and then against at 4-4 for Kitchener's third power play goal of the game. Cameron Reid scored the game winning goal just 39 seconds after the Humphreys equalizer and would hold until an Andonovski insurance marker into the empty cage.
Christian Humphreys led the way offensively with a four-point night (2G, 2A), while Sam O'Reilly (2G, 1A) and Jack Pridham (3A) each recorded a three-point night in the win.
Attendance: 7,008
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SAG 0 - KIT 1 - PPG
10:13 Sam O'Reilly (1) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
Second Period
SAG 1 - KIT 1
0:59 Egor Barabanov (1) - Dimian Zhilkin, James Guo
SAG 2 - KIT 1
8:56 Dimian Zhilkin (1) - Levi Harper, Nikita Klepov
SAG 2 - KIT 2 - PPG
8:56 Sam O'Reilly (2) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
SAG 3 - KIT 2
19:14 Levi Harper (1) - Unassisted
Third Period
SAG 3 - KIT 3
4:30 Christian Humphreys (1) - Jack Pridham, Alexander Bilecki
SAG 4 - KIT 3
10:12 Dimian Zhilkin (2) - Egor Barabanov, Nikita Klepov
SAG 4 - KIT 4 - PPG
12:36 Christian Humphreys (2) - Cameron Reid, Sam O'Reilly
SAG 4 - KIT 5 - GWG
13:15 Cameron Reid (1) - Dyland Edwards, Carson Campbell
SAG 4 - KIT 6 - ENG
19:55 Matthew Andonovski (1) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SAG 25 - KIT 40
Power play: SAG 0/0 - KIT 3/3
FO%: SAG 40% - 60%
The Starting Goalies:
Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 34/39 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/25 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
After the Rangers open the OHL Playoffs on home ice for Game 1 on Friday, March 27th, they'll wrap up the weekend on Sunday, March 29th, for Game 2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The club will then head to Saginaw for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, March 31st and Thursday, April 2nd, at Dow Event Center.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers on game night
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026
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