Rangers Reach Announces OHL Record-Breaking 50/50 Jackpot: $149,540 Winner

Published on March 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach are excited to celebrate a historic milestone in Ontario Hockey League history. The 2026 Mega Jackpot reached an incredible take-home prize of $149, 540, setting a new league 50/50 record!

Congratulations to Melissa (middle) from Waterloo on the big win, who is pictured alongside Rangers Reach Executive Director Craig Campbell (left) and Former Hockey Insider Bob McKenize (right)!

Melissa purchased 50/50 tickets online when the Mega Jackpot draw first opened, but it was the ticket she bought at the Aud on March 1st when the Rangers took on the London Knights that turned out to be her life-changing ticket!

Proceeds from the Mega Jackpot support Rangers Reach initiatives across the Waterloo Region including one-time grants, major funding commitments, player-led initiatives, and community scholarships.

We would like to extend a huge thank you to our presenting sponsor Arnold Hearing, our dedicated sellers, the organizations that generously contributed, and our amazing Rangers fans. The success of the Mega Jackpot would not be possible without you! Your continued support is what drives meaningful impact in our community!

With the playoffs heating up, the excitement isn't over; amazing 50/50 prizes are still to come, and you could be our next big winner!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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