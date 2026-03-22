Kitchener Rangers Erase Five-Goal Third Period Deficit, But Drop Final Game 8-7 in Overtime

Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers react after a goal

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers react after a goal(Kitchener Rangers)

Owen Sound, Ont. - In what seemed to be a throw away game for the Kitchener Rangers, the team erased an insurmountable deficit scoring five unanswered goals in seven minutes to turn a 6-1 scoreline into a 6-6 game. Owen Sound would take another late lead, which was also instantly answered by the Blueshirts to send the game to overtime. After a missed opportunity on the power play in the extra frame, the Owen Sound Attack got their own chance on the man advantage and were able to find the back of the net, taking the game by a score of 8-7.

The Rangers rostered seven youngsters in the game, three making their OHL debut (Cole Crawford, Logan Massimi, Ryker Young). Alexander Forrest recorded the first multi-point game of his young OHL career, doing it in his ninth career game. Evan Nicholson contributed with an assist to earn his first career OHL point. Cameron Arquette and Alexander Bilecki led the way offensively with both players recording a trio of points - two goals and an assist for Arquette, with Bilecki netting a hat-trick of assists. Avry Anstis recorded his first career multi-goal game - including the game-tying goal late in the third period.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - OS 1

8:13 Noah Nelson (11) - Noah Roberts, Masen Wray

KIT 0 - OS 2

19:58 Wesley Royston (12) - Jake Crawford, Lenny Greenberg

Second Period

KIT 0 - OS 3

5:34 Caden Taylor (10) - Pierce Mbuyi, Tristan Delisle

KIT 1 - OS 3

7:26 Avry Anstis (8) - Alexander Bilecki

KIT 1 - OS 4 - SHG

9:51 Tristian Delisle - Unassisted

KIT 1 - OS 5 - PPG

11:40 Pierce Mbuyi (32) - Harry Nansi, John Banks

Third Period

KIT 1 - OS 6

1:55 Cole Zurawski (24) - Jake Crawford, Braedyn Roger

KIT 2 - OS 6

7:10 Cameron Arquette (16) - Gabriel Chiarot, Evan Nicholson

KIT 3 - OS 6 - PPG

8:52 Max Dirracolo (1) - Alex Forrest, Andrew Vermeulen

KIT 4 - OS 6

9:17 Cameron Arquette (17) - Max Dirracolo, Jack LaBrash

KIT 5 - OS 6

13:48 Andrew Vermeulen (5) - Weston Cameron, Alex Forrest

KIT 6 - OS 6

14:10 Gabriel Chiarot (21) - Alexander Bilecki, Cameron Arquette

KIT 6 - OS 7

16:54 Nicholas Sykora (24) - Harry Nansi, Jared Langdon

KIT 7 - OS 7

17:48 Avry Anstis (9) - Alexander Bilecki, Tanner Lam

Overtime

KIT 7 - OS 8 - PPG/GWG

4:27 Caden Taylor (11) - Pierce Mbuyi, John Banks

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 39 - OS 40

Power play: KIT 1/6 - OS 2/2

FO%: KIT 49% - OS 51%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 32/40 Saves, Eight Goals Against, Loss

Matthew Koprowski (OS) - 32/39 Saves, Seven Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts open the playoffs with Game One of the first-round set for Friday, March 27th against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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