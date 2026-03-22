Kitchener Rangers Erase Five-Goal Third Period Deficit, But Drop Final Game 8-7 in Overtime
Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Owen Sound, Ont. - In what seemed to be a throw away game for the Kitchener Rangers, the team erased an insurmountable deficit scoring five unanswered goals in seven minutes to turn a 6-1 scoreline into a 6-6 game. Owen Sound would take another late lead, which was also instantly answered by the Blueshirts to send the game to overtime. After a missed opportunity on the power play in the extra frame, the Owen Sound Attack got their own chance on the man advantage and were able to find the back of the net, taking the game by a score of 8-7.
The Rangers rostered seven youngsters in the game, three making their OHL debut (Cole Crawford, Logan Massimi, Ryker Young). Alexander Forrest recorded the first multi-point game of his young OHL career, doing it in his ninth career game. Evan Nicholson contributed with an assist to earn his first career OHL point. Cameron Arquette and Alexander Bilecki led the way offensively with both players recording a trio of points - two goals and an assist for Arquette, with Bilecki netting a hat-trick of assists. Avry Anstis recorded his first career multi-goal game - including the game-tying goal late in the third period.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 0 - OS 1
8:13 Noah Nelson (11) - Noah Roberts, Masen Wray
KIT 0 - OS 2
19:58 Wesley Royston (12) - Jake Crawford, Lenny Greenberg
Second Period
KIT 0 - OS 3
5:34 Caden Taylor (10) - Pierce Mbuyi, Tristan Delisle
KIT 1 - OS 3
7:26 Avry Anstis (8) - Alexander Bilecki
KIT 1 - OS 4 - SHG
9:51 Tristian Delisle - Unassisted
KIT 1 - OS 5 - PPG
11:40 Pierce Mbuyi (32) - Harry Nansi, John Banks
Third Period
KIT 1 - OS 6
1:55 Cole Zurawski (24) - Jake Crawford, Braedyn Roger
KIT 2 - OS 6
7:10 Cameron Arquette (16) - Gabriel Chiarot, Evan Nicholson
KIT 3 - OS 6 - PPG
8:52 Max Dirracolo (1) - Alex Forrest, Andrew Vermeulen
KIT 4 - OS 6
9:17 Cameron Arquette (17) - Max Dirracolo, Jack LaBrash
KIT 5 - OS 6
13:48 Andrew Vermeulen (5) - Weston Cameron, Alex Forrest
KIT 6 - OS 6
14:10 Gabriel Chiarot (21) - Alexander Bilecki, Cameron Arquette
KIT 6 - OS 7
16:54 Nicholas Sykora (24) - Harry Nansi, Jared Langdon
KIT 7 - OS 7
17:48 Avry Anstis (9) - Alexander Bilecki, Tanner Lam
Overtime
KIT 7 - OS 8 - PPG/GWG
4:27 Caden Taylor (11) - Pierce Mbuyi, John Banks
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 39 - OS 40
Power play: KIT 1/6 - OS 2/2
FO%: KIT 49% - OS 51%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 32/40 Saves, Eight Goals Against, Loss
Matthew Koprowski (OS) - 32/39 Saves, Seven Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts open the playoffs with Game One of the first-round set for Friday, March 27th against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
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Kitchener Rangers react after a goal
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