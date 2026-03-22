Otters Score Four, Break Losing Skid in Front of over 6,400

Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would be on home ice for the final time this season as they would say thank you to the best fans in the OHL with a contest against the Guelph Storm. Looking to snap a lengthy skid, Erie would hope to use a large Saturday night crowd to their advantage and give the fans one last show heading into the offseason.

The contest would begin with the Otters on the front foot right away, looking to jump out to an early lead. The navy and gold would answer the call right away with Tyler Cooper (10) scoring just 1:20 into the game to give the Otters a 1-0 lead. Erie would keep the pressure on right after the goal as they would earn themselves a second just moments later. On OA appreciation night, Andrew Kuzma (19) would find the back of the net and extend the Erie lead to 2-0. Erie would continue to keep the pressure on as the period would roll on but the Storm would find their legs and start to create chances later on in the frame. Guelph would find the back of the net with just about three minutes left to go as Layne Gallacher (10) would strike to make it a 2-1 game. Erie would hold onto this lead heading into the second period. Shots on goal after one would favor the Storm 10-9.

In the middle frame, Erie would once again start well and looking to add onto their advantage. Erie would find themselves hoping to add to the lead and they would get another as Ritter Coombs (6) would find the back of the net to extend the Otters lead to 3-1. Erie would hold this lead throughout the period as they would play strong defensively and get strong goaltending from Noah Erliden, playing in his 100th OHL game. The Otters would hold their advantage through the frame and would carry a 3-1 lead into the third period, looking to snap a lengthy skid. Shots on goal after 40 minutes would favor the Otters 23-22.

The third period would see the Otters playing sound defensively as they would look for their first victory in over a month. Just over three minutes into period three, the Otters would add a little insurance as Evan Headrick (GWG, 9) would strike off of a faceoff to give the Otters a 4-1 lead. Erie would play strong defense after the goal but it would be the visitors to find their groove a bit as the third would wear on. Just over halfway through the period Eric Frossard (5) would dangle through the Otter defense to strike and make it a 4-2 game. Guelph would continue to push with Erie coming up with a huge kill on a 5-on-3 and then regular power play. With the goaltender pulled late, Ethan Midema (25) in his 335th OHL game would score his 100th career OHL goal to make it a 4-3 game. The final moment would be chaotic but some heroics from Erliden would save the day as the Otters would hang on and snap the streak, winning by a final of 4-3 and closing out the home schedule on a high-note. Final shots on goal would favor the Storm 36-30.

The Otters will conclude the regular season Sunday afternoon in Niagara as they take on the IceDogs for a 2 P.M. puck drop.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.