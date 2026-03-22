Attack Clinch 6th Seed with 8-7 Win over Rangers

Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack took on the Kitchener Rangers in this regular season finale and OA appreciation night. The Attack managed to sneak out with the win after a big third period push from the Rangers. Starting in net for the Attack was Matthew Koprowski who stopped 32 of the 39 shots he faced for the win, while Jason Schaubel stopped 32 of the 40 shots he saw for the Rangers. The goal scorers for the Attack were, Caden Taylor with two, Noah Nelson, Wesley Royston, Tristan Delisle, Pierce Mbuyi, Cole Zurawski, and Nicholas Sykora all with one. For the Rangers tonight was, Avry Anstis and Cameron Arquette both with two and Max Dirracolo, Andrew Vermeulen, and Tanner Lam with one a piece.

The first period got out to a fast pace with both teams showing the physicality early. It was the Attack who broke the ice in this game when Nelson tipped in a shot from the point by Noah Roberts just before the halfway mark in the period. The Attack were able to add on to their lead with just two seconds left when Royston was able to grab a rebound from a Lenny Greenberg shot and slide it past Schaubel. The Rangers were not able to solve Koprowski in the first as he stopped all eight shots thrown at him.

The Attack came out for this second period and picked up right where they left off from the first, scoring just five minutes into the second frame when Taylor one timed one home over the shoulder of Schaubel on a nice pass from behind the net by Mbuyi. Just two minutes later Anstis cut into the Attack lead making it a 3-1 game scoring for the Rangers on a 2 on 1 rush. A couple minutes after that Delisle put the Attack up by three once again making no mistake and scoring on a short-handed breakaway. Than with around eight minutes left in the high scoring second Mbuyi adds another one for the Attack on the power play on a nice pass out front by Harry Nansi. After two periods the Attack found themselves up 5-1 and outshooting the Rangers 23-17.

The third period started out just like the second, with an Attack goal early on off the stick of Zurawski two minutes into the final frame. This time Kitchener pushed back hard, scoring five times in seven minutes to tie the game at 6-6. Those goals scored by, Arquette, Dirracolo, Arquette again, Vermeulen, and Lam. The Attack came back with a goal of their own to retake the lead at 7-6 when Sykora finished off a nice passing play by the Attack. After falling behind with around five minutes left to play the Rangers were not done yet as Anstis scored his second of the game tying it back up with two minutes to play and forced this game to overtime.

In overtime Koprowski came up big for the Attack making a nice save on Chiarot who had the puck alone in the slot. With 32 seconds left in overtime Taylor got his second of the night on the power play and was your overtime hero winning it for the Attack and locking up the sixth seed in the West.

After locking up the sixth seed the Attack will either face the Windsor Spitfires or the Flint Firebirds. Windsor has one game remaining, if they get a point Windsor will finish second and it will set up a first round matchup between the Attack and the Firebirds.

If Windsor loses in regulation than they will finish third and it will set up a first round matchup between the Attack and the Spitfires.

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

2026 OHL Playoffs - Potential Western Conference Quarter Finals Dates

GAME IF vs. WINDSOR SPITFIRES IF vs. FLINT FIREBIRDS

1 Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR Thurs. March 26, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT

2 Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR Sat. March 28, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT

3 Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Mon. March 30, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS

4 Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS Wed. April 1, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS

5* Fri. April 3, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR* Sat. April 4, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT *

6* Sun. April 5, 2026 @ 2pm | @OS* Mon. April 6, 2026 @ 7pm | @OS*

7* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7:07pm | @WSR* Tues. April 7, 2026 @ 7pm | @FLNT*

Bold - Home Game. | * - Game only played if necessary







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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