Petes Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule

Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially clinched home ice for round one of the 2026 OHL Playoffs. The Petes will host the North Bay Battalion beginning on Thursday, March 26 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Peterborough Petes 2026 Playoffs are presented by Peterborough Kia.

The full schedule for round one can be seen below:

Game 1 - Thursday, March 26 @ Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC) - 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, March 27 @ PMC - 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 - Sunday, March 29 @ Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens (BLMG) - 2:05 p.m.

Game 4 - Tuesday, March 31 @ BLMG - 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 - Thursday, April 2 @ PMC - 7:05 p.m. * - (*if necessary)

Game 6 - Saturday, April 4 @ BLMG - 7:05 p.m. *

Game 7 - Monday, April 6 @ PMC - 7:05 p.m. *

Fans looking to purchase single game home tickets can do so, visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office, or calling 705-743-3561. Fans are encouraged to act now to secure the best seats possible before they're gone.

Petes Season Ticket Members have until Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m. to reserve their seats for the 2026 OHL Playoffs. Season Ticket Members can access Account Manager.

Season tickets are available now for the 2026-27 season. Details for 2026-27 season tickets can be seen. Fans interested in becoming a Season Ticket Member or renewing their season tickets can do so by contacting Tyler Hall at thall@gopetesgo.com or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, March 22, when they travel to Oshawa to take on the Oshawa Generals in their final game of the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.