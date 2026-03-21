Game Day, Game 68, Firebirds vs Knights - 7 p.m.

Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Darian Anderson scored twice but the Owen Sound Attack struck for three goals in the second period and went on to beat the Firebirds, 4-3, on Saturday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

WHAT'S ON THE LINE: Flint trails the Windsor Spitfires by two points for second place in the Western Conference and the lead in the West Division with each team having one game to play. The Firebirds need to win in regulation or OT and have the Spitfires lose in regulation to the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday in order to overtake Windsor.

DORT SWEET DORT: The Firebirds finish their 2025-26 slate on home ice on Saturday where they have gone 21-8-3-1. Flint's 21 home wins are the most in franchise history. The Birds have clinched home ice advantage in the first round of the OHL Playoffs.

RECORDS IN NET: Mason Vaccari is one win away from tying Luke Cavallin's franchise record of 36, set in the 2021-22 season. Vaccari's save percentage is .909 and the franchise record is .910, also set by Cavallin in 21-22. His GAA is 2.67, on track to break Nathan Day's franchise record of 3.07, set in the 2024-25 season.

ASPINALL'S LOFTY TOTALS: Nathan Aspinall recorded two assists on Saturday in Owen Sound, extending his franchise record setting total to 60 on the season. Aspinall is third in the OHL in assists and third in the league with 92 points.

THE SEASON SERIES: The Firebirds lead the season series with the Knights, 2-0-1-0. Flint shut out London, 5-0, in the last meeting between the two teams on January 2 in London and beat the Knights, 3-2, during their first visit to the Dort Financial Center on November 12.

ODDS AND ENDS: London can clinch the fourth seed and home ice advantage in the first round with a win on Saturday...the Firebirds will honor overagers Chris Thibodeau, Urban Podrekar and Mason Vaccari in a pregame ceremony. Each is playing their final OHL regular season game.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will open the first round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs at home on Thursday night at 7 p.m., with their opponent still to be determined. Flint will either play the Guelph Storm, Owen Sound Attack or Saginaw Spirit.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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