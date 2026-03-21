Kingston's Young Guns Come up Short in Ottawa

Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Ottawa - The Frontenacs made their way to Ottawa Saturday afternoon to wrap up their regular season in what was a first-round playoff preview.

It was a quiet first period for both teams. Matthew Minchak would get the start for the Frontenacs, making eight saves in the first twenty minutes. At the other end, Jaeden Nelson would make nine saves. Neither team would find the back of the net. 0-0, heading into the second period.

The pace picked up in the second period. Matthew Henderson would open the scoring, ripping his second goal of the season past Nelson on the power play. Robin Kuzma and Landon Wright could both get credit for an assist on the goal. Ottawa would respond well, scoring twice in the back half of the period. 2-1, the Frontenacs would trail heading into the third.

It was all Ottawa in the third period. The 67's would strike four times in the final frame. Minchak would play well but would be unable to keep up with the 25 shots he faced in the frame. 67's get the better of the Frontenacs by a final score of 6-1.

With that, the regular season comes to an end for the Frontenacs. The team will return home for the week before going back to Ottawa for Game 1 of the OHL playoffs next Friday.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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