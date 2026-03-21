Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack - March 21st, 2026

Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Owen Sound, ON - The Rangers make one final stop in Owen Sound to wrap up the 2025-26 regular season against the Attack. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Community Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This season:

The Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack were scheduled to face off eight times this season, with tonight's matchup marking the final meeting. Through the first seven games, Kitchener has posted a 5-1-1-0 record. Their last encounter came on March 13th, when the hosting Blueshirts secured a narrow 3-2 victory.

Past Years:

Over the past five seasons the division rivals have met 41 times with Kitchener holding a record of 24-11-5-1. Last year, the teams clashed eight times, with the Rangers winning six games while dropping the other two, one in overtime and one in a shootout.

RANGERS ROUND UP (47-14-4-2)

The Rangers fell in Friday's game, but the loss doesn't threaten their hold on the top spot in the playoff race. Dylan Edwards and Sam O'Reilly each scored on the power play, with O'Reilly also picking up an assist to extend his impact on the man advantage. Gabriel Chiarot chipped in a goal between those markers, boosting his season total to 35 points (20G, 15A), and continuing his strong season.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Alexander Bilecki ranks third among Rangers' defencemen with 26 points (9G, 17A). He's added one goal and four assists against the Attack this season and has been a key contributor on the power play with one goal and seven assists. After a nine-game pointless stretch, Bilecki looks to add to his totals Saturday.

First-year Alex Forrest has appeared in eight games with the Rangers this season and earned his first OHL point against the London Knights on October 18. Spending most of the season with the Cambridge RedHawks in the GOJHL, he's collected 52 points (15G, 37A) in 35 games and looks to finish the season strong.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE OWEN SOUND ATTACK (26-32-4-5)

The Owen Sound Attack sit sixth in the Western Conference, holding a playoff spot with 61 points through 67 games. Like the Rangers, they were in action on Friday in Guelph, falling 6-3 to the Storm. Julian Brown opened the scoring and now has 13 points on the season (4A, 9 G), while Tristan Delisle added the final tally and chipped in an assist.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Pierce Mbuyi (31G, 41A) leads with 72 points through 67 games, setting the pace with his steady night-to-night production. He picked up two helpers on Friday and enters the night on a four-game point streak. Harry Nansi sits third on the team with 54 points (13G, 41A). Despite a quiet night last game, he remains among the team's top performers, trailing Tristan Delisle by 8 points.

Drafted Attack:

Two players from the Owen Sound Attack have been drafted to the NHL, both in 2025: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils), and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts open the playoffs with Game One of the first round set for Friday, March 27th. The opponent is still to be determined. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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