Kitchener Rangers Sign Free Agent Forward Charlie Puglisi to OHL Standard Player Agreement
Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the club has signed forward Charlie Puglisi (Puh-glee-sea), as a free agent out of The Winchendon School in Winchendon, Massachusetts.
"We are very excited to sign Charlie as a free agent. He was a guy we targeted as our number one option free agent signing and are thrilled, he chose the Rangers to continue his development," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "Charlie is a dynamic offensive player that we are very excited about seeing in a Ranger uniform. Welcome to Kitchener Charlie and the Puglisi family."
The Latham, New York native spent his youth hockey career between Mid Fairfield Rangers AAA and the Long Island Gulls AAA programs but spent this past season with the Islanders Hockey Club Prep East (EHF 18U) and The Winchendon School (USHS-Prep). In 25 games with the Islanders, Puglisi recorded ten goals and 31 points in 25 games, while adding 26 goals and 50 assists in 35 games with The Winchendon School.
"I'm super excited and can't wait to get started. I chose Kitchener because I believe it is going to be the best spot for me to develop as a player and person, while also given endless support," said Charlie. "Choosing the OHL route was easy, as it will best prepare me for college."
Charlie is listed as a C-rated prospect (4th/5th round candidate) by NHL Central Scouting and has a commitment to Cornell University for the 2028-29 season.
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