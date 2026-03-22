Klepov Adds to Scoring Lead in OT Loss to Sting

Published on March 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit closed their season Saturday night, hosting the Sarnia Sting in front of a sold-out Dow Event Center crowd. Drew Roscoe opened the scoring for the Spirit, Nikita Klepov added two assists, and Jacob Cloutier would pick up two points to make it 3-1 halfway through the third. Despite having a two-goal lead, the Sting would rally to force overtime, with Beckham Edwards being the overtime hero.

Drew Roscoe opened the scoring for Saginaw after he fired in his second of the season at 2:27. Egor Barabanov and Dima Zhilkin picked up the assist as the Spirit took an early 1-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 1 - 0 SAR (Total Shots:11 - 13)

The Spirit would extend their lead 59 seconds into the second on the power play, with Jacob Cloutier sending in a one-timer in the slot. Levi Harper set up the shot for the primary assist, and Nikita Klepov picked the secondary assist as the Spirit led the Sting 2-0.

After 2: SAG 2 - 0 SAR (2nd period shots: 8 - 13 Total shots: 19 - 26)

Tyler Challenger responded for the Sarnia Sting after burying it in an open net from the left circle. Chase Gaughan found him open for the primary assist, and Logan Hawrey picked up the secondary assist at 4:51 to make it 2-1.

Ryan Hanrahan restored the two-goal lead after he fired in his fourth of the season on the rush. Jacob Cloutier drove the net to pick up the primary assist, and Nikita Klepov picked up his second point of the game with the secondary assist at 11:14.

The Sting would respond on the power play, with Cameron Aucoin getting credited for the goal after the puck deflected in off him on a rush. Chase Gaughan picked up his second point of the game after he centered the puck, and Tyler Challenger picked up the secondary assist to make it 3-2 at 13:30.

Jack Van Volsen would tie it for the Sting after benefiting from a bounce that left him all alone in the slot for his 20th of the season. Kalib Capecci and Beckham Edwards picked up the assists to make it 3-3 at 14:08.

After 3: SAG 3 - 3 SAR (3rd period shots 6 - 9, Total shots 25 - 35)

Beckham Edwards would be the overtime hero for the Sarnia Sting after he fired in his 19th of the season from the right circle on a power play. Easton Walos and Mitch Young picked up the assists as the Spirit fell 4-3 in overtime at 4:22.

Final: SAG 3 - 4 SAR (OT period shots 4 - 6, Total shots 29 - 41)

Powerplays: SAG 1/5 SAR 2/6

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (37 saves, 41 shots) SAR: Kale Osipenko (26 saves, 29 shots)

The Spirit finish eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 26-34-4-4. They will meet the top seeded Kitchener Rangers for Game 1 of their opening round series on Friday, March 27th. Puck drop from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is at 7:00pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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