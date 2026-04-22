How to Watch Spirit Alumni Battle for the Stanley Cup
Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Seven Spirit alumni currently find themselves on Stanley Cup Playoff rosters. Below is a list of each currently scheduled Stanley Cup Playoff game featuring a Spirit alum.
Note: Several teams are carrying Spirit alumni who have not yet dressed in the series. This list only reflects players currently playing in their respective series. As more games and start times become available, those will be reflected here.
Tuesday, April 21st
Buffalo (Ryan McLeod) vs Boston: Game 2 - 7:30pm EST on ESPN
Wednesday, April 22nd
Philadelphia (Owen Tippett) vs Pittsburgh (Ilya Solovyov): Game 3 - 7:00pm EST on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Edmonton vs Anaheim (Pavel Mintyukov): Game 2 - 10:00pm EST on TBS, HBO Max
Thursday, April 23rd
Boston vs Buffalo (Ryan McLeod): Game 3 - 7:00pm EST on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Friday, April 24th
Anaheim (Pavel Mintyukov) vs Edmonton: Game 3 - 10:00pm EST on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Saturday, April 25th
Philadelphia (Owen Tippett) vs Pittsburgh (Ilya Solovyov): Game 4 - 8:00pm EST on TBS, TruTV, HBO Max
Sunday, April 26th
Boston vs Buffalo (Ryan McLeod): Game 4 - 2:00pm EST on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026
- Ten OHL Players to Represent Canada at 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship - OHL
- Kashawn Aitcheson Named OHL Defenceman of the Year Finalist - Barrie Colts
- How to Watch Spirit Alumni Battle for the Stanley Cup - Saginaw Spirit
- Levi Harper Makes Final U18 World Championship Roster for Team USA - Saginaw Spirit
- Two Ottawa 67's Players Selected to Represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championship - Ottawa 67's
- Dave McParlan Named a Finalist for OHL General Manager of the Year - Flint Firebirds
- The Road Ahead: Battling Barrie for Bobby - Brantford Bulldogs
- Chromiak Signs Pro Contact with HC Śkoda Plzeñ - Niagara IceDogs
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