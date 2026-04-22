How to Watch Spirit Alumni Battle for the Stanley Cup

Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Seven Spirit alumni currently find themselves on Stanley Cup Playoff rosters. Below is a list of each currently scheduled Stanley Cup Playoff game featuring a Spirit alum.

Note: Several teams are carrying Spirit alumni who have not yet dressed in the series. This list only reflects players currently playing in their respective series. As more games and start times become available, those will be reflected here.

Tuesday, April 21st

Buffalo (Ryan McLeod) vs Boston: Game 2 - 7:30pm EST on ESPN

Wednesday, April 22nd

Philadelphia (Owen Tippett) vs Pittsburgh (Ilya Solovyov): Game 3 - 7:00pm EST on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Edmonton vs Anaheim (Pavel Mintyukov): Game 2 - 10:00pm EST on TBS, HBO Max

Thursday, April 23rd

Boston vs Buffalo (Ryan McLeod): Game 3 - 7:00pm EST on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Friday, April 24th

Anaheim (Pavel Mintyukov) vs Edmonton: Game 3 - 10:00pm EST on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Saturday, April 25th

Philadelphia (Owen Tippett) vs Pittsburgh (Ilya Solovyov): Game 4 - 8:00pm EST on TBS, TruTV, HBO Max

Sunday, April 26th

Boston vs Buffalo (Ryan McLeod): Game 4 - 2:00pm EST on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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