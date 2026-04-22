OHL Announces Finalists for Defenceman of the Year

Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced finalists for the Max Kaminsky Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Defenceman of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Team nominees were required to receive 20% of the vote from General Managers within their own conference to advance to the final ballot as award finalists.

This year's Max Kaminsky Trophy finalists include:

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) - 56 GP, 28 G, 42 A, 70 PTS.

Kashawn Aitcheson had a record-setting year with the Barrie Colts in 2024-25, and doubled-down on it this past season, with his 28 goals and 70 points both etched in the franchise record books. The New York Islanders first round draft pick led OHL defencemen offensively, scoring a league-high six game-winners among rearguards while his plus-46 rating was second-best league-wide. Known for bringing a physical dimension to the game, Aitcheson finished first in four different OHL Coaches Poll categories including best shot, hardest shot, best bodychecker and best offensive defenceman. The 6-foot-2, 203Ib. competitor finished his 19-year-old season as Barrie's all-time leader in career goals (63) and points (171) by a defenceman. He was named OHL Defenceman of the Month for both January and February.

Frankie Marrelli (Ottawa 67's) - 66 GP, 13 G, 30 A, 43 PTS.

Fourth-year veteran Frankie Marrelli logged big minutes for the Ottawa 67's, finishing the season tied for the OHL lead in plus/minus with a plus-48 rating. The 19-year-old posted career-highs in goals (13), assists (30) and points (43), heating up in January and February with a stretch of 15 points over 13 games.

Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds) - 45 GP, 18 G, 30 A, 48 PTS.

Top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Chase Reid produced at a more than point-per-game clip in his second campaign, playing big minutes for the Soo Greyhounds. The 18-year-old from Chesterfield, Michigan recorded six different games of at least three points, including a hat-trick on Dec. 5th against the Oshawa Generals. Reid appeared in four different categories in this year's OHL Coaches Poll including best skater, best shot, best defensive defenceman and was voted best offensive defenceman in the Western Conference. He enters the 2026 NHL Draft as the second-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires) - 68 GP, 12 G, 51 A, 63 PTS.

A former 10th round pick that has developed into a dependable option in Windsor, Spitfires defenceman Carson Woodall nearly doubled his point output from 2024-25. The Belle River native got off to a hot start, being named the OHL Defenceman of the Month for October and garnered respect from OHL coaches at season's end, being included in most improved player and best offensive defenceman categories on the annual coaches poll. Woodall's steady presence helped guide the Spitfires to a second straight West Division title.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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