Two Ottawa 67's Players Selected to Represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championship

Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are proud to announce that forward and Ottawa native Thomas Vandenberg, along with defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan, have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championship, taking place from April 22 to May 2 in Bratislava and Trenčín, Slovakia.

Eshkawkogan, 17, was selected 21st overall by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. This season, he scored eight goals and 45 assists, totalling 53 points in 68 games. In the 2026 OHL playoffs, he played nine games, earning six assists for six points. He represented Team Canada (Red) and won silver at the 2024 World Under-17 Challenge in Sarnia, recording two assists in four games. He is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Vandenberg, 17, was selected 93rd overall in the fifth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Nepean, Ontario, native scored 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points in 59 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he recorded four goals and three assists for seven points over nine games. Vandenberg is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and was ranked 35th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He is committed to Providence College (NCAA).

Canada's tournament schedule begins tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. ET, when Eshkawkogan, Vandenberg, and their teammates face Slovakia in the tournament's preliminary round.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.