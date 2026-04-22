Kashawn Aitcheson Named OHL Defenceman of the Year Finalist

Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson has been named a finalist for the Defenceman of the Year Award, as announced today by the Ontario Hockey League.

Aitcheson's selection comes on the heels of a remarkable 2025-26 campaign, where the Colts co-captain solidified himself as one of the premier defencemen in junior hockey. In 56 games, the Barrie Colts standout recorded 28 goals and 42 assists for 70 points-establishing new franchise records for a defenceman. He led all OHL blueliners in scoring while also registering a league-high six game-winning goals among defencemen and finishing with a plus-46 rating, second-best across the league.

Known for his complete, hard-nosed game, Aitcheson also topped the OHL Coaches Poll in four categories: best shot, hardest shot, best bodychecker, and best offensive defenceman. He was named OHL Defenceman of the Month in both January and February, further underscoring his consistency and impact throughout the season.

Beyond the numbers, Aitcheson's journey with the Colts reflects steady development into an elite player and leader. Originally signing with Barrie on August 31, 2022, he began his OHL career during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 23 games and recording his first career point - an assist against the Sudbury Wolves on December 11, 2022. He took a significant step forward in 2023-24, registering 8 goals and 31 assists for 39 points across 64 games, before elevating his game even further the following season. In 2024-25, Aitcheson posted 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 64 games, setting the stage for his continued development.

Now in his 19-year-old season, Aitcheson leaves his mark on the Colts' record book as the franchise's all-time leader in career goals (63) and points (171) by a defenceman. A first-round selection of the New York Islanders in 2025, Aitcheson has continued to elevate his game and establish himself as one of the OHL's premier defencemen. Serving as co-captain this season, Aitcheson has led the Colts with maturity, accountability, and a team-first mindset. His leadership by example-both on and off the ice-has been instrumental in shaping the team's identity and success.

Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz spoke to Aitcheson's growth and impact within the organization:

"Kashawn came to us as a kid looking to find his way into the lineup, and is leaving us as the best defenceman in the entire league. His work ethic, leadership, and love for his teammates will carry him to the highest levels. I could not be more proud of Kash, and will be a Kashawn Aitcheson fan for the rest of my life."

The Colts organization congratulates Kashawn on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to continuing to watch his success both now and in the future.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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