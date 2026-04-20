Barrie Colts Advance to Eastern Conference Final, Set to Face Brantford Bulldogs

Published on April 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are officially set for the Eastern Conference Final as they prepare to take on the Brantford Bulldogs in a highly anticipated OHL playoff series.

The Colts have announced that tickets for the first two home games of the series are now on sale, allowing fans to be part of another pivotal chapter in the 2026 playoff run.

Eastern Conference Final Series Schedule vs. Brantford Bulldogs

Game 1: Wednesday, April 22 @ Brantford - 7:00 PM

Game 2: Friday, April 24 @ Brantford - 7:00 PM

Game 3: Sunday, April 26 @ Barrie - 6:00 PM - Tickets

Game 4: Tuesday, April 28 @ Barrie - 7:00 PM - Tickets

Game 5: Thursday, April 30 @ Brantford - 7:00 PM *

Game 6: Saturday, May 2 @ Barrie - 7:00 PM *

Game 7: Monday, May 4 @ Brantford - 7:00 PM *

A Familiar Rivalry Renewed

The Colts and Bulldogs split their season series 2-2, highlighting how evenly matched the two sides have been all year. Now, as round three begins, both teams enter the Eastern Conference Final expecting the intensity and compete level to reach another gear.

Brantford, the OHL's regular-season champions, bring structure, depth, and consistency into the matchup, while Barrie counters with speed, resilience, and a playoff-tested identity that has carried them through two rounds.

One of the defining stories of Barrie's postseason has been the play of forward Cole Beaudoin, who has recorded a point in all 10 playoff games and currently leads all OHL postseason scorers with seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points.

The Colts will host Games 3, 4, and potentially Game 6 inside Sadlon Arena, where playoff energy has played a defining role throughout their postseason run.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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