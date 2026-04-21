Dave McParlan Named a Finalist for OHL General Manager of the Year

Published on April 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan is a finalist for the league's Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, presented annually to the OHL GM who best excelled at his role during the regular season.

McParlan, who just completed his third season as Flint's GM, built a roster that helped set franchise records in wins (44) and points (95) in 2025-26. Under his guidance, the Firebirds made offseason moves to acquire Mason Vaccari and Darels Uljanskis, signed former draft picks Dryden Allen, Luka Graziano and Darian Anderson, and made in-season trades to acquire Kevin He, Jacob Battaglia, Ihnat Pazii and Brady Smith.

McParlan is one of two finalists named, joining Marty Williamson of the Barrie Colts.

The Firebirds completed the 2025-26 regular season with a record of 44-17-4-3 and finished third in the Western Conference. Flint swept the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs before ultimately falling to the Windsor Spitfires in the second round.







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