Three Firebirds Appear on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - NHL Central Scouting released its final 2026 NHL Draft Rankings on Thursday three Firebirds have appeared on the list. Alex Kostov is ranked 73rd among North American Skaters, Dryden Allen is ranked 171st and Darian Anderson is ranked 186th.

Kostov appeared on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings in January and was ranked 117th among North American skaters. He rises to 73rd following a regular season that saw him score 24 goals and add 31 assists over 47 games played. The forward also represented the Firebirds at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game in January.

Allen was ranked 189th on the Midterm Rankings and received a W rating on the Preliminary Watch List in October. In his first season in the OHL, the defenseman appeared in all 68 of Flint's regular season games and totaled three goals and 21 assists.

This is Anderson's first recognition from NHL Central Scouting. A native of nearby Brighton, Mich., the right wing joined the Firebirds in October and tallied 20 goals and 25 assists over 60 games during the regular season.

The NHL Draft is set to take place on June 26 and 27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The Firebirds have had at least one player selected in every draft since the franchise's inception in 2015. Flint is currently in the midst of a second round OHL Playoff series against the Windsor Spitfires. Game 4 will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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