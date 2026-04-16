Tyler Hinde Name OJHL Rookie of the Year

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Ontario Junior Hockey League announced today that Oshawa Generals' forward Tyler Hinde has been named Rookie of the Year.

Hinde spent the 2025-26 season playing for the Mississauga Chargers, suiting up in 47 games, he collected 76 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 49 assists.

The Vaughan, ON. native in the top 10 for league scoring and led all 2009-born players with the next player his age collecting 48 points.

A third-round pick by the Oshawa Generals in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Hinde featured in 14 games for the Gens, collecting a goal and an assist.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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