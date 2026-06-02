Generals and Knights Swap Picks
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals have made a trade with the London Knights as the Gens add another pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft.
Oshawa is getting a 10th-round pick in this upcoming draft; in exchange, the Knights will be getting the Generals' 10th-round pick in the 2028 draft.
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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
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- Bulldogs Acquire Good & Draft Picks from Erie for Egorov - Brantford Bulldogs
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