Generals and Knights Swap Picks

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals have made a trade with the London Knights as the Gens add another pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Oshawa is getting a 10th-round pick in this upcoming draft; in exchange, the Knights will be getting the Generals' 10th-round pick in the 2028 draft.

If you are looking to purchase season tickets for the Oshawa Generals 2026/27 season, reach out to Jason Hickman.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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