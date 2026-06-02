Greyhounds Sign Blueliner Christopher Weiss
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Soo Greyhounds News Release
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis today announced the signing of defenceman Christopher Weiss to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"Christopher is a lengthy defender who competes hard and makes life difficult on opposing forwards in his own zone. He is very effective in transition, using both his skating and puck-moving ability to quickly move play up ice and create offense for his teammates. We're excited to welcome Christopher to our program and look forward to supporting him as he continues his development and takes the next step in his hockey career", stated Raftis.
Weiss, a product of Washington Township MI graduated through the Honeybaked AAA program before most recently appearing for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 16U AAA in 2025-26. in 60 games played the 6.3", 190 lb blueliner recorded 8 goals and 39 assists, good for 47 points throughout Michigan Amateur Hockey Association contests and independent match-ups.
In 5 games played at the 2025 Boys National 16 tournament he recorded 4 points (1G, 3A) in five games played.
"I'm super excited about signing with the Greyhounds, and I can't wait to get started next season! I would like to thank my family, advisor, coaches, and friends for giving me this opportunity. Go Hounds", said Weiss on signing with the Hounds.
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