Soo Greyhounds Launch 'Legends of Hounds Hockey' Program to Celebrate Alumni

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds President & Governor Tim Lukenda released today details of the club's newest initiative - the 'Legends of Hounds Hockey' Program.

The concept for the program was initiated over two years ago, before the Legends Committee met this past June to discuss the full concept, criteria and list of inaugural inductees.

With an emphasis placed on paying tribute to individuals who had a measurable and memorable impact on the franchise - inductees will be highlighted for their contributions to the Soo Greyhounds franchise since its inception in 1972.

Whether it's individuals who built, coached or contributed on-ice to championship teams and generational marks on the organization - a select number of inductees will honoured each season.

The 'Legends of Hounds Hockey' Program will feature special recognition installed in the rafters of the GFL Memorial Gardens above section 108, while a pre-game ceremony will be held to recognize each year's inductees.

For this year's inaugural event, the following inductees were selected from a list compiled by the Legends Committee:

Wayne Groulx (1981-1985), Chris Felix (1981-85) and Mike Oliverio (1983-1988).

"These three individuals epitomize what it means to be true Legends of Hounds Hockey", stated Lukenda. "They were leaders on a team that left an indelible mark on the history of the Greyhounds and each of them individually made a memorable and lasting impact on the organization. It is an overdue recognition and we are proud to recognize them in this manner," Lukenda added.

Please join us to celebrate these three Hounds Legends prior to the team's final regular season home game on Sunday, March 22 when they host the Windsor Spitfires (2:07 PM) - presented by Northside Auto Group.

ABOUT THE INDUCTEES

Wayne Groulx

Wayne Groulx is one of the most prolific players in Soo Greyhounds history. From 1981-85, he led the team in scoring every season and finished his junior career with 187 goals, 290 assists and 477 points - still the franchise's all-time record for goals and points. His production and consistency made him the offensive engine of the Greyhounds throughout his four-year tenure.

In 1984-85, Groulx delivered one of the greatest seasons in team history, scoring 59 goals and 144 points in 64 games as the Greyhounds went a perfect 33-0 at home and captured the franchise's first OHL championship. He was voted league MVP that year and helped drive a roster that blended elite skill and toughness. Groulx often credits that success to the team's depth, chemistry and the key additions made by general manager Sam McMaster.

One of the defining moments of that playoff run came before Game 3 of the OHL final in Peterborough, when Groulx and several teammates fired pucks over the glass during the morning skate, rattling the Petes and sparking a shift in momentum. The Greyhounds went on to win the series and secure their first Memorial Cup appearance.

Groulx remains the leader in franchise career playoff points as well - recording 102 points in 61 post-season contests.

Selected by the Soo in the second round of the 1981 OHL Draft, Groulx embraced his role as a playmaker and leader, and he remains proud of the development he and his teammates achieved together. He speaks highly of the fan support, his billet family, and the experience of playing in Sault Ste. Marie.

After junior hockey, Groulx was drafted by the Quebec Nordiques and appeared in one NHL game before continuing his pro career in the minors and later in Europe. He went on to play several seasons in Austria and represented the Austrian national team.

Chris Felix

Chris Felix is one of the greatest defencemen in Soo Greyhounds history. Playing from 1981-85, he became the franchise's highest-scoring blueliner with 277 points in 265 games and set the single-season record for a Greyhounds defenceman with 101 points in 1984-85. Known for his skating, shot and poise, he served as team captain during the club's historic 1984-85 season - leading the team to its first J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Felix played a major role in that championship year, producing 29 goals and 72 assists as the Greyhounds went 33-0 at home, finished 54-11-1, and won the organization's first OHL title. He added another 28 points in 16 playoff games, helping lead a roster loaded with talent and toughness. Felix often credits the success of that group to its depth, chemistry and the impact of GM Sam McMaster and head coach Terry Crisp.

After junior hockey, Felix joined Team Canada and competed in the 1988 Winter Olympics before signing with the Washington Capitals, appearing in 35 NHL games over parts of three seasons. He went on to enjoy a long professional career in Europe, spending several years in Austria and playing in multiple Spengler Cup tournaments.

Felix eventually settled in Sault Ste. Marie, where he built a life with his family and remained connected to the community. His leadership, record-setting production and role in the Greyhounds' first championship cement his place as one of the most respected players in franchise history.

Mike Oliverio

Mike Oliverio is one of the most accomplished players in Soo Greyhounds history. Over five seasons with the club from 1983-88, he recorded 153 goals and 237 assists for 390 points, ranking second all-time in franchise scoring. He also holds the Greyhounds record for most games played with 314 and served as team captain in his final two seasons. Known for his consistency and playmaking ability, Oliverio delivered strong offensive numbers throughout his junior career.

He was a key contributor to the Greyhounds' legendary 1984-85 season, posting 38 goals and 48 assists as the team went 33-0 at home, finished 54-11-1, and captured the first OHL championship in franchise history.

Drafted by the Quebec Nordiques in 1985, Oliverio went on to play four seasons of professional hockey in Great Britain and Sweden. After retiring, he returned to the Greyhounds in 2011 as an assistant and development coach, later moving into scouting roles with the Plymouth Whalers and Flint Firebirds. In 2021, he was promoted to Head Scout in Flint, recognized for his strong eye for talent and deep understanding of the junior game.

Beyond hockey, Oliverio has served the Sault Ste. Marie community as a firefighter for nearly three decades. He remains proud to be the highest-scoring Sault native in Greyhounds history and values the opportunity he had to spend his entire junior career with his hometown team.







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