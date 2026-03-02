Hounds Looking for You to Help 'Paint the Town Red'

Soo Greyhounds News Release







The 2026 Ontario Hockey League playoffs are almost here, and with this year's slogan " ALL IN " the Soo Greyhounds are calling on the community to enter the "Paint the Town Red" contest.

The contest is open to everyone in the community and is separated into three categories:

- Residential

- Commercial

- Educational

WHAT IS THE "PAINT THE TOWN RED" CONTEST?

The "Paint the Town Red" contest is intended to generate excitement and support for the Greyhounds and the 2026 playoffs throughout the community, while creating an atmosphere of pride in Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District.

This is YOUR chance to show the OHL and CHL what Sault Ste. Marie is all about.

We are a hockey town - ALL IN.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Participants are encouraged to decorate, theme, and showcase their dwelling, business and/or classroom while being creative in showing their support for the Hounds.

Signs. Banners. Paint. Posters. Balloons. Colour-schemes. Use your creativity to create an attractive and compelling submission.

- Regardless of participation level, all residences, businesses and educational institutions are required to display the 'FAN FLAG' by the club.

The Soo Greyhounds remind everyone this is a family-oriented contest and ask participants to stay within guidelines of respectful conduct.

FAN FLAGS

"Fan Flags" showcasing the "ALL IN" slogan and club graphic have been created and are available for all participants to identify your business, dwelling or educational institution as an OFFICIAL entrant.

Fan Flags can be DOWNLOADED by right-clicking and "Save Link As" or picked up at the GFL Memorial Gardens Box Office starting Friday, March 06, 2026.

8.5 x 11

11 x 17

HOW TO REGISTER

Participants MUST register using the online form on soogreyhounds.com (https://chl.ca/ohl-greyhounds/article/hounds-looking-for-you-to-help-paint-the-town-red-2/) and submit supporting photos/videos using this link:

https://www.dropbox.com/request/H6ZABvUar1csNVjGLXRJ

QUESTIONS?

Any correspondence regarding the "Paint the Town Red" contest can be directed via e-mail to britney@soogreyhounds.com or by phone at 705-574-0089.

CONTEST RULES

- Contest is open to all Soo Greyhounds fans

- Registration/Participation is FREE, no purchase necessary

- Fan Flags will be available to download from www.soogreyhounds.com, or can be picked up at the GFL Memorial Gardens Box Office starting Friday, March 06, 2026

- Fan Flag must be visible in residence/business/school as the indicator of contest participation

- Contest begins immediately and will conclude at 11 PM on Friday, March 20, 2026

- Winners will be announced at noon on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

- All submissions must be sent to https://www.dropbox.com/request/H6ZABvUar1csNVjGLXRJ

- Don't forget to tag us on social media

- Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 candidates in each category, selected by the team

- Family-oriented contest - stay within guidelines of respectful conduct

- By agreeing to these rules, you authenticate the posting and distribution via social media/marketing platforms of your decorated residence, business or classroom

By participating, you agree to be fully bound by these rules and represent that you meet eligibility requirements. You accept the decisions of the Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club as final and binding regarding this campaign.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

Winners will be selected by the Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club and contacted immediately following selection. The Club is not liable for failure to receive notices due to spam/junk settings or incorrect contact information. If a winner cannot be reached or fails to claim the prize within TWO (2) days, an alternate winner may be selected.

PRIZES:

Commercial Category

1st Place - Pregame pizza party and 30 group tickets to Game 1, Round 1

2nd Place - Six (6) tickets to 2026 Playoffs Rounds 1 & 2

3rd Place - Two (2) tickets to 2026 Playoffs Rounds 1 & 2

Residential Category

1st Place - Four (4) 2026 Playoff Ticket Packages

2nd Place - Two (2) 2026 Playoff Ticket Packages

3rd Place - Two (2) tickets to 2026 Playoff home games 1 and 2

Educational Category

1st Place - 25 Adult, 25 Child tickets for Round 1, Game 1 (2026 Playoffs)

2nd Place - 25 Child tickets for Round 1, Game 1 (2026 Playoffs)

3rd Place - Pizza Party for class delivered by Dash

The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club thanks the community for its continued support and looks forward to seeing everyone rinkside throughout the 2026 OHL Playoffs.







