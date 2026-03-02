OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for February 23 - March 1, 2026

Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Spitfires' Liam Greentree Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

New York Rangers prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, scoring six goals while adding an assist to help the Spits earn three straight victories.

Greentree scored twice on Thursday before netting the shootout game-winner to lead the Spitfires past the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-3. He strung together a hat-trick on Friday in London, passing Ryan Ellis to become the second-highest point producer in Spitfires franchise history as they outgunned the Knights 6-1. Greentree came through again on Saturday, picking-up an assist before winning a puck battle to find the open net and seal the deal on a 3-0 win over the red hot Barrie Colts. The 6-foot-3, 216Ib. left-wing has 16 points (10-6--16) over his last nine games.

A 20-year-old from Oshawa, ON, Greentree has produced 61 points (33-28--61) over 44 games this season. His 143 career goals place him third in Spitfires franchise history behind only Ernie Godden (152) and Bill Bowler (149). Now in his fourth OHL season, Greentree earned a bronze medal with Canada's National Junior Team this past January. Originally Windsor's second round (34th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Greentree was drafted in the first round (26th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2024 NHL Draft. His rights were traded to the New York Rangers last month in a deal that saw the Kings acquire high-scoring forward Artemi Panarin.

67's' Ryder Fetterolf Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

NHL Draft eligible Ottawa 67's netminder Ryder Fetterolf is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .958 save percentage.

Fetterolf turned aside 18 shots on Thursday night in Saginaw as the 67's skated to an 8-2 win. He was back in the crease on Sunday in Sarnia, stopping all 28 shots sent his direction for his league-leading fifth shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over the Sting.

An 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf is 26-8-1-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average and league-best .922 save percentage with five shutouts through 36 games. Signed by the 67's as an undrafted free agent last summer, he's currently the 16th-ranked North American goaltender on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. A graduate of Gilmour Academy's prep hockey program, Fetterolf is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

Battalion's Evgeny Dubrovtsev Named OHL Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible North Bay Battalion forward Evgeny Dubrovtsev is the OHL Rookie of the Week, producing three goals and two assists over a trio of wins last week.

Dubrovtsev lit the lamp twice in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Kingston Frontenacs, tying the game with 4:49 remaining in the third period. He chipped in an assist in Friday's 6-3 road win over the Sudbury Wolves, and helped the Troops round-out the weekend in winning fashion with a goal and an assist in a 5-0 blanking of the Niagara IceDogs on Sunday.

A 17-year-old from St. Petersburg, Russia, Dubrovtsev has 33 points (11-22--33) over 60 games since being North Bay's first round (17th overall) pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The 5-foot-11, 183Ib. centre has 11 points (5-6--11) over his last eight games.

IceDogs Prospect Justin Flora Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Niagara IceDogs prospect Justin Flora of the Welland Jr. Canadians is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, putting together one of the best single game performances in the league so far this season.

Flora completed his first GOHL hat-trick in overtime on Sunday at home against the Port Colborne Sailors, helping the Jr. Canadians take a 7-6 win behind his six point (3-3--6) effort. Flora scored twice in the third period to help Welland overcome a 5-4 deficit, with two of his three assists in the contest also of coming as primaries.

A 16-year-old from St. Catharines, ON, Flora has 18 goals, 24 assists and 42 points over 38 games in his first GOHL season. He was Niagara's ninth round (172nd overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the North York Rangers AAA program. Flora scored a goal for victorious Team Thornton in this year's GOHL Top Prospects Game held in Peterborough.

