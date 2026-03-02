Ryder Fetterolf Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ontario Hockey League has announced that rookie goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week.

Fetterolf had an outstanding week, earning two wins with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .958 save percentage, one shutout, and a total of 46 saves across both games. His impressive performance against the Sarnia Sting marked his fifth shutout of this season.

A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf signed with the Ottawa 67's as a free agent on June 10, 2025. Before joining the 67's, he played for Gilmour Academy in the USHS-Prep league, appearing in 61 games, with a .940 save percentage and 1,623 saves. During the 2023-24 season, he played 41 games, maintaining a .915 save percentage.

This season with the 67's, Fetterolf leads the OHL with a 922 save percentage over 36 games. He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, was ranked 15th by NHL Central Scouting on January 13, and is committed to Penn State.

Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week:

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg

Oct. 27 - Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf

Nov. 10 - Nov. 16: Ryder Fetterolf

Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Month:

November 2025: Ryder Fetterolf

Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Goaltender of the Week:

Feb. 23 - Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf







