Ryder Fetterolf Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ontario Hockey League has announced that rookie goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week.
Fetterolf had an outstanding week, earning two wins with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .958 save percentage, one shutout, and a total of 46 saves across both games. His impressive performance against the Sarnia Sting marked his fifth shutout of this season.
A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf signed with the Ottawa 67's as a free agent on June 10, 2025. Before joining the 67's, he played for Gilmour Academy in the USHS-Prep league, appearing in 61 games, with a .940 save percentage and 1,623 saves. During the 2023-24 season, he played 41 games, maintaining a .915 save percentage.
This season with the 67's, Fetterolf leads the OHL with a 922 save percentage over 36 games. He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, was ranked 15th by NHL Central Scouting on January 13, and is committed to Penn State.
Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week:
Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg
Oct. 27 - Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf
Nov. 10 - Nov. 16: Ryder Fetterolf
Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Month:
November 2025: Ryder Fetterolf
Ottawa 67's 2025-26 OHL Goaltender of the Week:
Feb. 23 - Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026
- Ryder Fetterolf Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Ottawa 67's
- Spitfires' Liam Greentree Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for February 23 - March 1, 2026 - OHL
- Hounds Looking for You to Help 'Paint the Town Red' - Soo Greyhounds
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, February 23 - March 1 - Flint Firebirds
- Home Cooking Awaits as We Enter the Final Month of Regular Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attack Launch Season Ticket Membership Sales for 2026-27 Season - Owen Sound Attack
- Kitchener Rangers Crowned 2026 Midwest Division Champions - Kitchener Rangers
- Barrie Colts Sign Phillip Shargorodsky - Barrie Colts
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Tyler Hopkins - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- Ryder Fetterolf Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
- Ottawa 67's Mourn the Passing of Former Assistant Coach Vince Malette
- Bobby Smith Named to the CHL Top 50 Alumni List
- Ottawa 67's to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Ottawa
- Five Ottawa 67's Prospects Selected for the 2026 CCHL All-Star and Prospects Game