Bobby Smith Named to the CHL Top 50 Alumni List

Published on February 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that Bobby Smith has been named to the CHL Top 50 Alumni list, honouring his exceptional achievements and lasting impact in the league.

A native of North Sydney, NS, Smith played for the Ottawa 67's from 1975 to 1978, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished players in franchise history. Over three seasons, he scored 158 goals and 227 assists for a total of 385 points in 187 regular-season games. He also played a key role in the postseason, taking part in 47 playoff games and recording 33 goals and 32 assists for 65 points across three playoff campaigns.

Smith appeared in the 1976-77 Memorial Cup Championship and earned Memorial Cup Most Valuable Player honours in 1977. During the 1977-78 season, he set Ottawa 67's single-season franchise records for points (192) and assists (123), records that still stand today. He also holds the CHL single-game record for most power-play goals (5).

He received the Red Tilson Trophy in 1977-78, the league's highest individual honour voted on by OHL writers and broadcasters. In recognition of his academic and on-ice excellence, the OHL annually presents the Bobby Smith Trophy to the league's Scholastic Player of the Year in his honour. Smith was also awarded the David Branch Player of the Year Award in 1978, named to the OHL Second All-Star Team in 1976 and 1977, the OHL First All-Star Team in 1978, and the Memorial Cup All-Star Team in 1977.

Smith was selected first overall by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1978 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play in the National Hockey League with the Minnesota North Stars and the Montreal Canadiens. Over 184 Stanley Cup playoff games, he scored 160 points, ranking 25th all-time in NHL playoff scoring. Smith appeared in four Stanley Cup Finals and won the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1986. Following his playing career, he served as the majority owner of the Halifax Mooseheads for nearly two decades, concluding his tenure in February 2023.

