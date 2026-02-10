Game Preview: London Knights at Kitchener Rangers - February 10th, 2026

Published on February 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers are motivated to shake off their loss to Niagara on the weekend and bounce back tonight against their fiercest rivals, the London Knights for the 29th annual Don Cameron Potato Night in partnership with the House of Friendship. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

PROMOTIONS: Don Cameron Potato Night

Potatoes and cash donations will be collected upon entrance to the game in support of the House of Friendship. Online donations are also available at houseoffriendship.org/donate.

Each year, the House of Friendship uses more than 300,000 pounds of potatoes in its emergency food hampers and food assistance programs. Cash donations are also used to purchase a variety of food items to meet diverse dietary and cultural needs.

The late Don Cameron spearheaded this initiative in 1996, encouraging fans to bring potatoes- inspired by his native Prince Edward Island- to provide meals and support to families in need across Waterloo Region.

Over the past 29 seasons, the equivalent of more than half a million pounds of potatoes has been raised.

Founded in 1939, House of Friendship serves Waterloo Region with a vision to build a community where all can belong and thrive. Annually, HOF provides support to more than 42,000 people who need access to food, shelter, addiction treatment, and vital community resources. For more information, visit www.houseoffriendship.org.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Its been just six days since the last matchup between the two clubs that saw Kitchener win a 4-3 overtime thriller. Former Knight Sam O'Reilly notched two goals including the game winner. Kitchener has had the upper hand in the season long series hosting a 3-1-0-0 record. With that win in London, the Blueshirts have won every road game in London this year with both tonight and the March 1st matchup set to be played in Kitchener.

London trail the Kitchener Rangers by six points for the Midwest Division lead with both teams having played 51 games this season. Kitchener is coming off their first regulation loss in 14 games, while London has not lost in seven-straight games and are playing to a 7-1-1-0 record in their last ten.

RANGERS ROUND UP (34-12-4-1)

Kitchener sit in second in the Western Conference, trailing Flint by two points as well as being tied with Windsor at 73 points, but holding the tie breaker over them and having played one less game. Jack Pridham's two goals on Saturday brings his team lead up to 34 goals and 67 points. Christian Humphreys also recorded a multi-point night with two points on Saturday bringing him to 66 points on the year and places him at 99 (30G, 69A) career points in his OHL career. He has 17 points in his last 10 games (5G, 12A).

The Ranger's power play continues to be a major weapon, clicking at 26.5% this season which ranks second best in the OHL this season.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS

London sits 5th in the west with 65 points, just one point behind the Soo Greyhounds. They are 7-1-1-1 in their last 10. Jaxon Cover and Henry Brzustewicz are tied for the team lead in points with 36 points each and both with 15 goals and 21 assists.

Much like Guelph and Niagara, London is a young team trying to compete with players going into their eligible draft year. On the midterm NHL Central Scouting rankings, London leads the way with 6 players: Jaxon Cover (45), Braidy Wassilyn (50), Jacob Xu (112), Cohen Bidgood (125), Maksim Sokolovskii (132) and Cody Wood (179).

London is coming off a 5-3 win in Saginaw on Saturday. Kaeden Hawkins, Ryan Brown, and Linus Funck each grabbed 2 points in the contest. Aleksei Medvedev made 29 saves on 32 shots helping London inch closer to the 4th and final 1st round home ice advantage spot in the west.

Drafted Knights:

The London Knights have a handful of NHL drafted players. A total of 5 players have been selected, highlighted by Henry Brzustewicz (Los Angeles Kings) who was picked 31st overall in this past draft. Alexei Medvedev (Vancouver Canucks) and Linus Funck (Colorado Avalanche) were also selected in the 2025 draft in the 2nd and 4th rounds respectively. William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers) was picked in the 7th round in 2024 and Jesse Nurmi (New York Islanders) was selected in the 4th round in 2023.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Tuesday night's game against the will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Tuesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT: After tonight, the Kitchener Rangers hit the road and head east for a three-game road trip with stops in Kingston (Feb, 13), Ottawa, (Feb, 14), and Peterborough (Feb, 16). The Blueshirts will return home on Friday, February the 20th for a very important matchup with Windsor where it will be the kids who take over in our Next Gen Game!







